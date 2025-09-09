White House Teams Up with Top Prayer App to Rally 1 Million Americans for the Nation

One of the nation’s top prayer apps — Pray.com — is teaming up with the White House’s “America Prays” initiative with a goal of activating 1 million people to intercede one hour a week for the United States.

On its website, the White House quoted President Donald Trump speaking about the importance of prayer in Iowa earlier this summer.

“As we prepare to celebrate two and a half centuries of freedom, I am inviting America’s great religious communities to pray for our nation and for our people,” he said.

“From the beginning, this has always been a country sustained and strengthened by prayer. So important, if we bring religion back stronger, you’re going to see everything get better and better and better,” Trump continued.

“So, as we chart our course for the next 250 years, let us rededicate ourselves to one nation under God.”

From the beginning, this has always been a country sustained and strengthened by prayer. America is, and always will be, ONE NATION UNDER GOD. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LtWUSP07BU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 30, 2025

The White House asked, “What if one million Americans dedicated one hour a week to praying for our country and our people?”

The administration then requested, “Will you join with at least 10 people to meet each week for one hour to pray for America?”

Trump’s team provided several past prayers and declarations from which people can derive direction and inspiration during their prayer times.

Some of them included prayers offered by the first English settlers at Cape Henry in 1607, the Pilgrims in 1620, the Continental Congress during the Revolutionary War, Abraham Lincoln in the Civil War, Franklin Roosevelt during D-Day, Dwight Eisenhower during his inaugural address in 1953, and George W. Bush following the 9/11 attacks.

Eisenhower was the president who signed a bill into law making “In God We Trust” the national motto in 1956.

The White House also directed Americans to the online prayer communities of Pray.com and Hallow, among other apps, for further guidance.

Pray.com posted a video on social media about the initiative.

Exciting news 🙏🇺🇸 @Pray is honored to join with @POTUS and @WhiteHouse to inspire 1 Million Americans every week to pray for our nation. Let’s get America praying together. pic.twitter.com/5YYTTiSCZA — PRAY.COM (@pray) September 8, 2025

The video quoted George Washington, Ronald Reagan, FDR, evangelist Billy Graham, and Trump, along with inspiring images from American life and history.

The official White House X account reposted the video.

Pray.com describes itself as “the world’s #1 app for faith and prayer.”

Contributors to the website include Dr. Tony Evans, Dr. Phil McGraw, Roma Downey, Richard Roberts, and Yael Eckstein, among many others.

Some organizations and individuals that have signed on to America Prays so far include the Salem Media Group, Samaritan’s Purse, National Religious Broadcasters, Let Us Worship, Flashpoint, CatholicVote, the Southern Baptist Convention, Intercessors for America, National Day of Prayer Taskforce, Eric Metaxas, and Wallbuilders.

Trump mentioned the initiative during a speech at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

He noted that the Declaration of Independence makes clear that the rights to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” originate with God, the Creator.

.@POTUS: “Next year, we will celebrate 250 years since that Declaration was signed. As part of the grand commemoration… we’ve invited America’s great faith communities to pray for our nation, for our people, and for peace in the world.” pic.twitter.com/Ee0mcw0cIE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2025

The president said that “as part of the grand commemoration” of the 250th anniversary of American independence “we’ve invited America’s great faith communities to pray for our nation, for our people, and for peace in the world.”

