Share
News
Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during a conversation with Margaret Hoover in New York City on May 1.
Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during a conversation with Margaret Hoover in New York City on May 1. (Dominik Bindl / Getty Images)

White House Torches Hillary for Pushing Phony Claim That DC Is Safe – Pours Salt in 2016 Wound

 By Joe Saunders  August 12, 2025 at 10:22am
Share

When political power player Hillary Clinton decided to weigh in on the national debate over crime in the nation’s capital city, President Donald Trump’s White House decided to fire right back.

In a post published Monday on the social media platform X, Clinton denounced Trump as “unhinged” and declared that violent crime in Washington, D.C., is at a “30-year low.”

White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson wasted no time in responding.

In no uncertain terms, she branded Clinton a “massive liar,” but first she poured salt in the no-doubt still festering wound of Clinton’s 2016 election loss to Trump.

“On top of being a big-time loser, you’re also a massive liar,” she wrote.

Jackson included a chart that showed the district’s homicide rate in 2024 was a startling 27 for every 100,000 residents — far above other world capitals. (No. 2 was Bogota, Colombia. The rate there in 2024 was 15 per 100,000 residents, according to the Colombian news site Colombiaone.)

She also included a screenshot of an NBC News report noting that a D.C. police commander had been suspended in May for allegedly fudging crime statistics to make it appear his district of the city was safer than it is.

Should cleaning up Washington, D.C., be a priority?

The implication was clear: Statistics can be manipulated. Non-fatal crimes can be categorized as less serious than the law would ordinarily allow (and the victims would demand). But homicides result in dead bodies, and corpses demand counting.

In short, the post conveyed: Whatever Democrats like Clinton try to claim, the capital of the United States is overrun by crime.

And the head of the D.C. police union agrees.

While Greggory Pemberton, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Union, wasn’t addressing Clinton’s claim during his interview with Fox News’ Sandra Smith on Monday’s “America Reports,” his statement was a clear endorsement of the action Clinton called “unhinged.”

“We completely agree with the president that the crime in the District of Columbia is out of control and something needs to be done,” Pemberton said.

Related:
Comment in JD Vance Interview Confirms 'A Lot of' Russiagate Indictments Are on the Way

Clinton limits comments on her X account to those she follows or specifically mentions, but that didn’t stop social media feedback mocking her “gotcha” attempt on Trump.

Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer had a simple question. How safe would Clinton feel in D.C. without a security detail?


Other sentiments were similar:


And then, of course, there’s the reputation of the former first lady, senator, secretary of state, and failed Democratic presidential candidate for a shaky relationship with the truth (to put it mildly).


Some things from the exchange are clear:

Trump is mounting a high-profile public initiative to wrest control of the streets of the nation’s capital away from criminals.

His communications staff is on board with it and ready for rapid response alerts. Top appointees like Jeanine Pirro, the onetime Fox News host who was recently confirmed as U.S. attorney for D.C., are unapologetic about pushing it.

And Democrats like Clinton and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies are doing their best to pretend it’s unnecessary.

Jefferies, a New York Democrat, used a social media post to repeat the “30-year-low” claim about D.C. crime, and state flatly, “Donald Trump has no basis to take over the local police department.”

That didn’t go over so well, either.

“You know who disagrees with you?” one respondent wrote. “DC residents. The police union. The DA. The whistleblowers.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




CNN Viewers Launched Porn-Filled Harassment Campaign Against Doug Wilson's Church Following High-Profile Interview
Musk Has Gone Quiet About the Launch of His 'America Party' — Here's What We Know
White House Torches Hillary for Pushing Phony Claim That DC Is Safe – Pours Salt in 2016 Wound
'Ma'am, It's Long Past Time': Ex-Capitol Police Chief Hits Pelosi with 3 Damning Memories After She Criticized Trump on DC National Guard Use
$10 Million Bud Light Deal for Sydney Sweeney? She Might Be the One Thing That Could Save Their Brand After $1.4 Billion Dylan Mulvaney Loss
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation