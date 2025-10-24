White House Trolls: Biden Drug Scandal, Clinton Affair Added to 'Major Events' on Official Website Amid Ballroom Backlash

The Trump administration ended the week with a masterclass in trolling.

As construction crews continued building a new East Wing ballroom at the White House, the administration used the moment to remind Americans of what “sacred” really means — and what Democrats have excused in that building for decades.

The updated White House website now includes a timeline of “major events” from the nation’s history.

But buried among historical notes are a few not-so-flattering reminders of Democratic hypocrisy.

In recent days, Democrats and the media expressed outrage over the ongoing construction.

It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it. pic.twitter.com/YchFF5U1nO — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2025

Absolutely unforgivable and disgusting that Trump is tearing down and rebuilding the section of the White House where Bill Clinton railed Monica and Hunter hid his coke stash. 😡 pic.twitter.com/FC7Z6lb8Kg — Frankly Frank (@NoFrankingWay) October 21, 2025

The same people who wanted to tear down statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson five years ago now claim to be heartbroken that a ballroom is being added to the executive residence.

President Donald Trump has offered no apologies for the renovations, and why should he?

Every president has made his mark on the property, some more tastefully than others.

According to the White House website, the expansion is long overdue.

“For 150 years, Presidents, Administrations, and White House Staff have longed for a large event space on the White House complex that can hold substantially more guests than currently allowed,” the site reads.

It adds that Trump “has expressed his commitment to solving this problem on behalf of future Administrations and the American people.”

The site details how the project began, its progress, and its completion timeline. But the real showpiece came in the historical section.

Alongside entries about Washington’s design selection, Monroe’s post-war reconstruction, and Nixon’s addition of the press briefing room, staff quietly inserted some of the more infamous Democratic-era events.

The “Bill Clinton Scandal” entry notes the 1998 revelation of his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky, “leading to White House perjury investigations” and impeachment proceedings.

The Trump White House is now displaying a "major events timeline" on its official "about the White House" webpage that includes the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal and a photo of Hunter Biden smoking alongside entries about the building's history. pic.twitter.com/OsSwI10tDe — Bill McCarthy (@billdmccarthy) October 23, 2025

Under “2012,” the site recalls when “Obama hosts members of the Muslim Brotherhood,” a group tied to Hamas and banned in multiple countries for promoting Islamic extremism.

Then came the “2023 Cocaine Discovered” entry, which references the bag of cocaine found in the West Wing and notes that “speculation has pointed to Hunter Biden, an admitted drug user.”

Finally, the “2023-2024 Trans Day of Visibility” entry describes how the Biden-Harris administration hosted self-proclaimed transgender activists at the White House and established the “Transgender Day of Visibility,” which fell on Easter Sunday and saw a man with breast implants on the White House lawn.

These are real slides from The White House website jfc lmao 😂 💀 pic.twitter.com/uncem0P4yw — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 23, 2025

Trump secured private funding for the upgrades, meaning taxpayers won’t pay a dime.

Meanwhile, the woke mob that burned down cities in 2020 is pretending to care about the sanctity of a building it once despised.

The Trump administration’s trolling is both precise and justified.

The same Democrats who turned a blind eye to cocaine in the West Wing now lecture about the sanctity of the White House.

Whoever runs Trump’s web and social media team deserves a raise and maybe even a parade.

Because while the left melts down over marble and mortar, the Trump administration is busy building new things and reminding America exactly who has disrespected the people’s house.

