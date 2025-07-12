Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump waves on the south lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 6, 2025. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

White House Trolls Controversial 'Superman' Movie with Trump and the Hero's Iconic, Classic Tagline

 By Samuel Short  July 12, 2025 at 1:00pm
With Friday’s release of the new “Superman” movie, the White House decided to give their two cents about what the iconic hero represents.

On Thursday, the official White House account on social media platform X posted a picture of Superman, more accurately a Superman Trump, stating, “THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP,” with a picture of President Donald Trump clad in Superman’s attire, looking heroic as ever.

The phrase, “A Trump Presidency,” is featured just above the commander-in-chief.

The controversy stemming from “Superman” supposedly being an ultra-woke, pro-immigrant, anti-MAGA diatribe against Trump seems to originate with Marc Malkin of Variety who gave director James Gunn a very presumptuous question he wouldn’t outright endorse with a middle ground response.

“You said it’s an immigrant story, it’s a political movie. MAGA today is going nuts,” Malkin told him.

“What do you have to say to MAGA?” He asked, hoping Variety could pull a viral moment from the clip.

“I think this movie’s for everybody.

“I don’t have anything to say to anybody, like I’m not here to judge people,” Gunn responded.

Gunn had said previously that, “‘Superman’ is the story of America … an immigrant that came from other places and populated the country … it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost,” but wouldn’t quite take Malkin up on the offer to lean into the political realm overtly in that moment.

The key word in all of this again is that the controversy seems to come from exchanges like this one between Malkin and Gunn.

The movie could very well be a leftist dumpster fire.

Political commentator Tim Pool saw the film and told his audience the film is not woke despite the iconic slogan, “Truth Justice and the American Way,” now apparently being, “Truth, Justice and the Human Way.”

(Other reports indicate this phrase may not be in the film itself.)

Pool, who knows his audience and senses they would avoid a woke film like the plague, knew it would be a major concern before they spent their hard-earned money on a piece of propaganda.

The moviegoer can judge for themself but the post from the White House is pretty amusing and yet another reminder of the changing times given this is an official government account.

It’s one thing for a Trump supporter to make their favorite president Superman, but the White House account doing it is another.

Trump himself probably loved the image if he was not the one who had the idea to post it.

Historians in years to come will be trying to make heads or tails of this media strategy as they will with both Trump terms when it’s all said and done.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




