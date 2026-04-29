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President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Queen Camilla and King Charles III to the White House for a state dinner on April 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Queen Camilla and King Charles III to the White House for a state dinner on April 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

White House Trolls Libs with 'Two Kings' Post of Trump Standing with Charles

 By Bryan Chai  April 29, 2026 at 6:00am
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Whatever one may think of the current presidential administration — and this writer would be the first to admit that his feelings are decidedly mixed at the moment — one thing still remains undeniably true about President Donald Trump’s staff: They’re pretty dang funny.

Now, sure, in the grand scheme of worldly issues, how funny a presidential administration is might seem relatively meaningless.

But sometimes it’s good to laugh in these weary times — and that is doubly true when it comes at the far left’s expense.

The White House trolled leftists on Tuesday, using the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a lavish state dinner as an excuse to send a rather pointed, if subtle, response to the “No Kings” protests that have popped up in Trump’s second term:

Showing an image of King Charles and a jovial Trump, the White House shared the image with a simple caption: “TWO KINGS.”

(And yes, I let out an audible chuckle when I saw the post.)

The joke is obviously referring to Trump as a “king” in a rather tongue-in-cheek fashion — and it’s a perfect response to the people deluded enough to believe that America has despotic leadership, let alone a king.

At face value, the “No Kings” framing is less a serious constitutional argument and more a piece of branding — catchy, simple, and designed for maximum shareability.

The problem is that slogans like that tend to collapse under even mild scrutiny. The United States doesn’t have a monarch, doesn’t operate under royal decree, and hasn’t for nearly 250 years. Some basic U.S. history could go a long way here.

That kind of language also flattens what a republic actually is. In a constitutional system like the U.S., power is fragmented across branches, filtered through elections, constrained by law, and constantly contested in courts, Congress, states, and the public square.

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One can absolutely argue about executive overreach, bureaucratic power, or policy direction, but those are very different claims than suggesting the structure itself has morphed into monarchy.

There’s also a deeper irony in how often this framing is deployed. The modern leftist ecosystem thrives on dramatic moral contrast: oppressor versus oppressed, democracy versus dictatorship, freedom versus “authoritarianism.”

But when every disagreement is elevated into existential regime critique, the language loses its meaning. Everything becomes a crisis, and nothing is.

That’s how you end up with slogans that sound like historical indictment while describing a system where leadership changes hands through elections and legal processes on a predictable cycle.

And that’s where the White House’s “TWO KINGS” jab lands as a bit of well-deserved political theater in return. It works not because it proves anything profound, but because it highlights the mismatch between the rhetoric and the reality. If the claim is that America is functionally monarchical, the visual of an elected president hosting an actual monarch is an easy, almost comedic contrast to point to.

The more everything is described as tyranny, monarchy, or collapse, the less those words actually mean anything.

In the end, moments like this are part of what has always set Trump-era politics apart: an instinct for counterpunching in real time, using humor and media dynamics instead of ignoring or absorbing the criticism.

Where past administrations might have issued a dry statement or pretended the framing didn’t exist, this one tends to flip it back on its head and make the opposition’s language work against itself. You don’t have to agree with every policy to recognize the effectiveness of that approach, or the way it consistently forces critics to grapple with their own exaggerations.

In a political landscape built on spectacle and slogans, sometimes the simplest move — turning a critique into a punchline — is the one that lands hardest.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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