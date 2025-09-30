White House Trolls Pop Star Ariana Grande with Her Own Lyrics Over Claim Illegals are Being 'Violently' Arrested: 'Save Your Tears'

Pop star Ariana Grande took aim at Trump voters and the administration in a lengthy social media post on the issue of immigration.

On Sunday night, the 32-year-old posted a statement to her Instagram story directed at those who support President Donald Trump.

Grande asked, “i want to check in with trump voters. i have one very genuine question: it’s been 250 days. now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?”

She continued, “have your groceries gotten cheaper? has your health insurance premium gone down? has your work/life balance improved? can you take a vacation yet? are you happier? has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?”

ariana grande via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/qE0TaMU9HQ — Ariana Grande Today ☼ (@ArianaToday) September 28, 2025

Grande also alleged free speech was collapsing in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s DNC “comedy” hour being suspended for six days and promptly reinstated by ABC even after he lied about Charlie Kirk’s assassin.

Entertainment Weekly claimed “transphobic rhetoric” was on the rise under Trump while carrying water for the singer.

The Trump administration fired back in a statement that mocked Grande with her own song lyrics — words from 2020’s “Save Your Tears.”

White House representative Kush Desai said, “Save your tears, Ariana. Because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments.”

Desai added, “He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!”

Grande’s political leanings are no secret.

She supported Kamala Harris during the 2024 election in her home state of Florida — essentially endorsing four more years of human trafficking across the border.

Her rambling about Trump’s America deserves a blunt response.

To answer Grande’s asinine post, life has improved since Trump began his second term.

The border has been secured.

Cities are safer.

DEI programs and child mutilation have been banned or curtailed.

Hostages have been rescued.

Government waste has been cut.

Women’s sports are being protected.

Grande, pampered since childhood as a star, doesn’t have to worry about a single thing listed in her post.

She should stop lecturing people who live in the real world from which she has always been disconnected.

