White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt takes questions from the children of journalists and staff members during a news conference on "Take Our Sons And Daughters to Work Day" in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House Tuesday.(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

White House Turns Press Room Over to Children and the Important Questions Actually Get Asked

 By Bryan Chai  May 23, 2025 at 6:18pm
In a moment of levity at the White House, the kids were able to give the news media the boot at the press briefing and took over for some heavy-hitting questions.

In a viral moment that was part of the White House’s annual “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” celebration on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt turned over her briefing to questions that she probably wasn’t used to.

Instead of being hounded about the latest policy or news surrounding President Donald Trump, Leavitt found herself answering some truly heavy-hitting questions from the children of journalists and White House officials.

“What’s Donald Trump’s favorite ice cream, he wants to know,” one adult in the room told Leavitt, speaking up for a muted child reporter.

Leavitt answered, “I have seen the president eat ice cream sundaes before, with chocolate sauce, and some toppings, too.”

Another key question, in case the president ever finds all six Infinity Stones, or something: “If the president had a superpower, what would it be?”

“Wow. If the president could have a superpower, what would it be? That is a very good question,” Leavitt said.

“I think, if he had a superpower, it would be to just snap his fingers and solve all of our country’s problems just like that, because he likes to get things done very quickly.”

There was one question from a child that almost sounded like the traditional media.

Do you think the Trump administration is pro-family?

“How many people has he fired?” a young girl asked.

After some immediate laughter, Leavitt took a moment to answer.

“Thus far, actually, we have not had anyone fired, with the exception of one individual who did leave their job,” Leavitt said. “But we have a great team here, so far, so good.”

You can watch all the heartfelt interactions below:

Of course, taking a turn as the Fourth Estate was hardly the only thing the children got to do on Tuesday.

The kids also got to spend time with First Lady Melania Trump in the Kennedy Garden.

“It is always special to see children’s creativity and spirit on display, especially here at the White House where so many hardworking men and women support the success of our Nation every day,” she said.

Activities with Melania Trump included decorating wooden American flags.

