White House Turns to Unusual New Way to Save Costs on Cutting Grass: Artificial Intelligence

When it comes to reducing federal expenditures, the Trump administration may have found a new way to cut both grass and costs at the exact same time.

The Interior Department is currently testing lawn mowers for the National Mall in Washington, D.C., that run using artificial intelligence, according to Fox News.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said that AI will “drive smarter decision-making, boost operational efficiency, and better deliver on our core mission of advancing American energy dominance,” per an order obtained by Fox News.

The new devices will also help with “protecting our natural resources, partnering with Tribal Nations, and enhancing internal services,” Burgum said.

“To fully unlock the potential of AI, we must scale intelligently, govern responsibly, and enable our workforce to lead with confidence and clarity,” he added.

“As AI becomes more accessible to the DOI workforce, it offers real opportunities to modernize how we serve, strengthening coordination with stakeholders, including State and Tribal partners, across the Nation’s lands.”

The Interior Department is using a private company to develop the AI used to run the machines.

There are currently six mowers being tested at six different National Parks, and the program is running through a National Park Foundation grant.

Fox News obtained a video showing how the lawn mowers work.

Each mower has an American flag flying on it, and visitors can even use QR codes to scan the devices and track their mowing progress.

Trump administration officials see the technology as a way to improve cost efficiency.

Jeff Gowen, division manager of the National Park Service’s Technical Services Division, remarked in the video that the lawn mowers will “allow us to get more work done with the same amount of people,” per Fox News.

Burgum also revealed in the order that the Interior Department is seeking ways to leverage AI for fighting wildfires and completing environmental surveys.

“AI is reshaping how industries operate, and government must not be left behind and must adapt to private sector standards,” he remarked.

“AI offers a strategic advantage across all facets of the Department’s mission, enabling an advanced workforce with well-trained employees to strengthen domestic resource development and operational efficiency, allowing for the best management of public lands,” Burgum continued.

“AI adoption shall be pursued in ways that strengthen Interior’s ability to serve the American people through safe, responsible, and outcome-oriented innovation.”

Beyond federal cost-saving measures, President Donald Trump has repeatedly sought to encourage American dominance in AI, especially with respect to competition in China and other adversarial nations.

