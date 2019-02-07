White House Tweets Moving Images of Special Guests During State of the Union

President Donald Trump took time out of Tuesday’s State of the Union address to honor several special guests invited to the event. During the address, moving images of those special guests were quietly tweeted out by the White House in a touching tribute to their bravery and sacrifices.

Along with the Trump family, the president mentioned several veterans, law enforcement officers, Holocaust survivors and other individuals who have made a profound imapact in our country:

“Private First Class Joseph Reilly, Staff Sergeant Irving Locker, and Sergeant Herman Zeitchik. Gentlemen, we salute you,” the president said during his address to the three veterans in the gallery.

Private First Class Joseph Reilly, World War II and D-Day veteran. pic.twitter.com/cAvvvlm0sw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2019

TRENDING: Major Claims from Stacey Abrams’ SOTU Rebuttal Don’t Fair Well in Fact Check

Staff Sergeant Irving Locker, World War II and D-Day veteran. pic.twitter.com/E7E36TVj8B — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2019

Sergeant Herman Zeitchik, World War II and D-Day veteran. pic.twitter.com/ReInfoqY8S — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2019

Included in his remarks was Alice Johnson, whose compelling story of her life behind bars helped propel the debate over prison reform.

“Last year, I heard through friends the story of Alice Johnson,” Trump said. “I was deeply moved.

“In 1997, Alice was sentenced to life in prison as a first-time non-violent drug offender. Over the next two decades, she became a prison minister, inspiring others to choose a better path.”

“…when I saw Alice’s beautiful family greet her at the prison gates, hugging and kissing and crying and laughing, I knew I did the right thing — thank you for reminding us that we always have the power to shape our own destiny.”

Alice Johnson, former prisoner granted clemency by President Trump. pic.twitter.com/6TbFLASrZf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2019

RELATED: Watch: Mike Pence Helps Collapsed Man Mid-Speech, Continues on with Unflappable Poise

Trump also honored the family members of an elderly couple killed during a break-in perpetrated by illegal immigrants near the United States-Mexico border.

“I’ve gotten to know many wonderful Angel Moms, Dads and families — no one should ever have to suffer the horrible heartache they have endured,” Trump said.

“Here tonight is Debra Bissell. Just three weeks ago, Debra’s parents, Gerald and Sharon, were burglarized and shot to death in their Reno, Nevada home by an illegal alien. They were in their eighties and are survived by 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.”

Debra Bissell, Heather Armstrong, and Madison Armstrong, family members of the late Gerald and Sharon David. pic.twitter.com/sUKYTM0cex — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2019

ICE agent Elvin Hernandez was also applauded by the president for his work in combating human trafficking.

“Agent Elvin Hernandez. When Elvin was a boy, he and his family legally immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic. At the age of eight, Elvin told his dad he wanted to become a Special Agent.

“Thanks to his work and that of his colleagues, more than 300 women and girls have been rescued from horror and more than 1,500 sadistic traffickers have been put behind bars.”

Elvin Hernandez, ICE Special Agent. pic.twitter.com/Z5rVUI1wKI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2019

Another law enforcement officer honored Tuesday was one of the officers who responded to the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting:

“Just months ago, 11 Jewish-Americans were viciously murdered in an Anti-Semitic attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh,” Trump said.

“SWAT Officer Timothy Matson raced into the gunfire and was shot seven times chasing down the killer. Timothy has just had his 12th surgery — but he made the trip to be here with us tonight. Officer Matson, we are forever grateful for your courage in the face of evil.”

Timothy Matson, SWAT team member at the Pittsburgh Police Department. pic.twitter.com/3xx3cuowhR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2019

A survivor of the same synagogue shooting along with another special guest, both of whom are Holocaust survivors, were honored by Trump:

“Tonight we are also joined by Pittsburgh survivor Judah Samet. He arrived at the synagogue as the massacre began. But not only did Judah narrowly escape death last fall — more than 7 decades ago, he narrowly survived the Nazi concentration camps. Today is Judah’s 81st birthday.

“Judah says he can still remember the exact moment, nearly 75 years ago, after 10 months in a concentration camp, when he and his family were put on a train, and told they were going to another camp. Suddenly the train screeched to a halt. A soldier appeared. Judah’s family braced for the worst. Then, his father cried out with joy: ‘It’s the AMERICANS.’”

Judah Samet, member of the Tree of Life Synagogue and Holocaust survivor. pic.twitter.com/mfAnyXVMTa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2019

“A second Holocaust survivor who is here tonight, Joshua Kaufman, was a prisoner at Dachau Concentration Camp,” Trump said. “He remembers watching through a hole in the wall of a cattle car as American soldiers rolled in with tanks. ‘To me,’ Joshua recalls, ‘the American soldiers were proof that God exists, and they came down from the sky.’”

Joshua Kaufman, Holocaust survivor. pic.twitter.com/jlSClEgGqg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2019

The president’s tributes to these American heroes and survivors and many others were touching moments for those in attendance and for the millions of Americans watching his address across the country.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.