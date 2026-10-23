Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that she has offered to help President Donald Trump fill her former post, following Katie Zacharia’s less than one week in the position.

“White House press secretary is a tough job. I know that because I did it, obviously for almost two years, and many people say it’s one of the hardest jobs in politics,” Leavitt told Fox News. “Takes a lot of preparation, and sometimes you don’t know how someone will perform until they go out there.”

Zacharia did just one approximately 15-minute briefing on her second day on the job before the White House announced she would not be continuing as press secretary.

“As the president said, we wish Katie the best. The job obviously was not for her, but we wish her and her family well,” Leavitt said.

Concerning who might take the role next, Leavitt said that Trump “is continuing to look over options. There are a lot of people who want that job. It’s an amazing job. It provides you with incredible opportunities.”

Who should be the next White House press secretary? Kayleigh McEnany Dana Perino Scott Jennings Other Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Kayleigh McEnany 16% (4 votes) Dana Perino 4% (1 vote) Scott Jennings 64% (16 votes) Other 16% (4 votes)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as Trump’s press secretary during his first term, is governor of Arkansas.

Leavitt, former Trump first-term press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and former George W. Bush press secretary Dana Perino all work for Fox News. The latter two have also authored best-selling books and are asked to speak at various events around the country.

Leavitt, McEnany, and Perino all worked in the White House press office in various capacities before being appointed to the top position, which Zacharia never did.

NOW on @FoxNews – Former WH Press Secy. @karolineleavitt weighs in on her successor’s rapid White House exit, says the job “was not for her.” Leavitt tells me she’s giving advice to @realDonaldTrump as he looks for another replacement – “he needs someone who is tough” https://t.co/V6LXnSvSBx — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) October 22, 2026

Leavitt told Fox, “I’ve offered my help to the president to help him select someone who can serve him and the country well.”

Asked the advice she has offered Trump so far, Leavitt said, “I’ll keep my private counsel to the president private, but I do obviously talk to him about what the job entails, and he knows it very well.”

“Nobody understands the press better than Donald Trump. He knows he needs someone who is tough, who is smart, who understands his policies, who is loyal, and who can go out there and put up a fight,” she added.

Leavitt noted there are plenty of qualified people out there.

Leavitt stepped down as press secretary at the end of August following the birth of her second child in May.

She was the youngest person to ever serve as White House press secretary at 27.

Leavitt also ran for Congress in 2022 at the age of 25, the minimum age allowed by the Constitution. She won the Republican nomination for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, but lost in the general election to incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.

Asked if she has plans to run for office again one day, she told Fox, “No, I’m all set. I don’t have any plans to run for office in the near future at all, or in the future at all.”

“I am home with my family, and we’re really excited about that,” she explained. “Right now I’m really focused on being a wife and a mother to my two very young children. That’s why I made the decision to leave Washington. So we’re just happy to be home and enjoying the ride.”

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