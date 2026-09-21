White House War with Mainstream Media Escalates as CNN, MS NOW, Politico Turn to Federal Judge

President Donald Trump’s battle with the mainstream media is heating up after he banned CNN, Politico, and MS NOW reporters from the White House.

The outlets filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday morning, seeking to have their credentials and access reinstated, according to CNBC.

“This ban could not be a more direct assault on the First Amendment nor a more blatant violation of our most fundamental constitutional principles,” the lawsuit read.

It argues Trump’s ban already caused harm to the news groups by “severely impeding the ability” of the three outlets “to cover the President and his administration.”

“Every day, critically important news is breaking at the White House and in the press pool: President Trump is the commander in chief of a country at war,” it continued.

The three news outlets issued a joint statement Monday which read, “This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes.”

“Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting,” the news outlets declared. “Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.”

Will a federal judge allow CNN, MS NOW, and Politico back in the White House? Yes No

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Trump announced the ban Friday with a Truth Social post that accused the organizations of false reporting.

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them ‘alive.’ Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” he wrote.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

The commander in chief also dropped hints Friday about which outlets could be banned next, citing The New York Times and Washington Post, but he did not offer a definitive list.

“Well, look, The New York Times is fake news, Washington Post is fake — they’re crummy papers, both doing very poorly, by the way. But we’ll see,” Trump said.

🚨 President Trump just hinted that the New York Times and Washington Post could be NEXT to be banned from the White House “New York Times is SO fake. Washington Post is DISGUSTING.” “They’re CRUMMY papers, both doing VERY poorly, by the way.” “We’re probably not going to… pic.twitter.com/2an8jgAPYe — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 18, 2026

“We’re probably not going to display the paper anymore in the White House. But we haven’t taken the step of throwing them out. But they’re fake news, totally. New York Times is so fake. Washington Post is disgusting,” he stated.

“I mean, they’re disgusting; I don’t get it. Why would they be — You know, we’re doing so well, and they’ll take the most positive story and make it as negative as possible.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has restricted access for a legacy media outlet.

After the Associated Press refused to use the term “Gulf of America” instead of “Gulf of Mexico” following an executive order from the president, their reporters and photographers were banned from the Oval Office and Air Force One, but they were still able to access White House briefings.

The battle between Trump and the AP is still ongoing. A federal judge initially sided with the news outlet, but the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals put that ruling on hold, stating that certain areas remain under the president’s control.

“The White House is likely to succeed on the merits because these restricted presidential spaces are not First Amendment fora opened for private speech and discussion,” the ruling read. “The White House therefore retains discretion to determine, including on the basis of viewpoint, which journalists will be admitted.”

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