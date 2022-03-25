Share
Commentary

White House Warned Not to Destroy Evidence Relating to Hunter Biden's Laptop

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 25, 2022 at 10:53am
If the Republican Party wins control of the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections, Democrats can expect a lot of negative repercussions — starting with an investigation into a certain laptop.

In a tweet Thursday, GOP Rep. Darrell Issa of California warned the White House not to destroy any evidence involving “coordination and collusion” over Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, singling out two officials in particular.

The move comes after one of the mainstream media’s chief organs — The New York Times — acknowledged that the contents of the MacBook Pro that President Joe Biden’s son signed over to a Delaware computer repair shop were, in fact, real during reporting on what light the laptop’s emails shed on Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings.

(This was hardly any surprise; The Western Journal documented from the beginning how difficult it would be to fake the information on it. Despite this, social media giants and the establishment moved to quash reporting on it before the 2020 election.

In the wake of the Times’ exceptionally belated recognition of the laptop’s veracity, Issa — likely chairman of the House Oversight Committee if the GOP retakes the lower chamber — announced he was “calling for a Congressional investigation into how big tech, mainstream media, and the Democrat industrial complex colluded to suppress the Hunter Biden scandals — and during the last days of the 2020 election.”

That was last Thursday. This Thursday, the congressman put White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and press secretary Jen Psaki “on notice” that they would be at the center of the investigation.

“Don’t delete or destroy any evidence of your coordination and collusion in the Hunter Biden laptop scandal,” he tweeted.

Issa had previously talked to investigative reporter John Solomon, impresario of internet publication Just the News, about his plans.

“What I can’t live with is the fact that when the New York Post, one of the oldest print newspapers in the country, founded in 1801, comes out with credible evidence, which they can show how they got it, what their sources were — there were no hidden sources on this — they not only got shut down by … Facebook and Twitter, but they got shut down by The New York Times, by public broadcasting, by virtually everyone,” he said Tuesday.

The California representative was discussing social media’s blackout of the Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden in the weeks before the 2020 election.

The outlet was locked out of its Twitter account based on the faulty pretext that the social media giant prohibited the dissemination of “hacked” materials (the laptop wasn’t hacked), and Facebook said it was “reducing [the story’s] distribution on our platform … to reduce the spread of misinformation” pending a fact-checking review that didn’t come until too late, and then only came quietly.

Many Democrats, including Psaki, said the story had all the classic earmarks of Russian disinformation. As evidence, they pointed to a letter from more than 50 former intelligence officials — which had no evidence but claimed reporting on the laptop “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

That witless circular logic hasn’t aged well, but it did the trick — at least at the time.

Now, with the increasing likelihood that the GOP will retake the House of Representatives, it’s not looking so hot.

Should Congress investigate the Hunter Biden laptop scandal?

Issa has sent letters to Klain, Psaki, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, inter alia.

“I write to request you immediately initiate document preservation for all materials relating to questions, inquiry, conversation, strategy, and response, from 2020 to current, to the media reporting of the Hunter Biden laptop and/or its contents that first appeared in the New York Post on October 14, 2020,” the letters read, according to Fox News.

“Material preservation is essential for Congress to conduct a comprehensive fact-finding investigation into actions by technology companies, media organization and political allies to suppress information and prevent public awareness of matters involving the Biden Family.”

In a statement, Issa called collusion among Democrats, the establishment media and social media giants “the most consequential political scandal since Watergate, and it deserves an investigation in Congress no less robust and no less bipartisan than that one.”

“We already know for a fact that Big Tech colluded with some of the nation’s most powerful media and most influential Democrat partisans in the intelligence community to suppress the truth, censor fact-based journalism, and cover for the Biden family,” Issa said. “Now the full truth and complete accountability must follow.”

And that’s something Psaki can’t just “circle back” to us on.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Conversation