The White House was caught directing Americans to President Joe Biden’s campaign website from a fact sheet for the president’s spending plan, but it later claimed the page was linked “in error” after it was pointed out.

The link was hidden deep in the body of the 25-page document outlining Biden’s $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, according to Fox News.

“People of color and low-income people are more likely to live in areas most vulnerable to flooding and other climate change-related weather events,” the document read, with a link to the campaign website included on the words “more likely.”

The link directed people to the “clean energy” section of Biden’s website, which explains how his plan will help “people of color.”

When a user followed the link, a popup along the bottom of the screen would prompt him or her to make a donation to Biden’s campaign.

Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz pointed out the mistake in a Thursday post on Twitter.

“Just what the American people want… to be driven to a campaign donation page from @POTUS Biden’s official @WhiteHouse website,” the Republican tweeted along with a video showcasing the mistake.

White House Director of Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty later responded that the error had been rectified.

“Good flag. The link was in error — we think an errant copy/past — and that’s our mistake. It is now fixed,” Flaherty tweeted.

Good flag. The link was in error — we think an errant copy/paste — and that’s our mistake. It is now fixed. https://t.co/kyhxpysM5d — Rob Flaherty (@RFlaherty46) April 8, 2021

It is unclear how long the link was active on the fact sheet; the fact sheet was published March 31 and the mistake was pointed out Thursday.

Fox News reported that it did not find the link had violated any campaign finance laws, but it brought into question the Hatch Act.

The Hatch Act is a 1939 law that limits federal employees from engaging in political activities to ensure federal programs are passed in a nonpartisan fashion, according to the Office of Special Counsel.

Biden’s infrastructure package is supported by a majority of congressional Democrats and opposed by Republicans.

“This plan is not about rebuilding America’s backbone. Less than 6 percent of this massive proposal goes to roads and bridges,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News.

“It would spend more money just on electric cars than on America’s roads, bridges, ports, airports and waterways combined,” the Kentucky Republican said.

Thirty to 40 percent of the $2 trillion plan — less than $750 billion — would be spent on infrastructure, according to a Fox News analysis.

