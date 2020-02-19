SECTIONS
White House's Photos of Melania at Daytona 500 Just Came Out & They're Gorgeous

By Jack Davis
Published February 19, 2020 at 8:28am
While NASCAR fans focused on cars and drivers as they debated the winner of the big race, there was no debate as to the winner of the fashion contest at this year’s Daytona 500 — Melania Trump.

“Melania Stuns In Gorgeous Sleeveless Black And White Sundress At Daytona 500,” The Daily Caller said in its headline to sum up the first lady’s appearance.

Some writers thought that her black and white look was perfectly suited to the venue.

“First lady Melania Trump chose a checkered look, a nod to NASCAR’s iconic checkered flags, while attending this year’s Daytona 500 alongside President Trump this weekend,” John Binder of Breitbart opined.

The first lady posted pictures of her visit to her official Twitter account.

“Thank you @NASCAR and @DISupdates for a patriotic & fun afternoon! #DAYTONA500,” she wrote on Twitter.

The White House released more photos on its Flickr account:

President Trump and the First Lady at the NASCAR Daytona 500 Race

President Trump and the First Lady at the NASCAR Daytona 500 Race

President Trump and the First Lady at the NASCAR Daytona 500 Race

For those needing the details, Footwear News provided them.

The black and white dress was by designer Christian Dior, which the first lady augmented with a white leather belt from Alaia.

And then there were her signature stilettos.

Do you appreciate Melania Trump's sense of style?

The first lady wore a pair of white Christian Louboutin’s So Kate silhouette shoes, which sport 4.75-inch heels. Footwear News noted that shoppers wanting to try the look themselves can find the shoes online for $675, or try adaptations of the style that sell for less.

The first lady’s sense of style was praised on Twitter:

For some, it was not the image, but the person that made the memory.

Dentist Fred Costello ended up helping out at the event by driving the van that took reporters to and from.

“I saw [President Trump] inside the car and I saw Melania as she got outside the car,” he told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “I gave her a thumbs up and I got a wave from her.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
