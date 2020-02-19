White House's Photos of Melania at Daytona 500 Just Came Out & They're Gorgeous

While NASCAR fans focused on cars and drivers as they debated the winner of the big race, there was no debate as to the winner of the fashion contest at this year’s Daytona 500 — Melania Trump.

“Melania Stuns In Gorgeous Sleeveless Black And White Sundress At Daytona 500,” The Daily Caller said in its headline to sum up the first lady’s appearance.

Some writers thought that her black and white look was perfectly suited to the venue.

“First lady Melania Trump chose a checkered look, a nod to NASCAR’s iconic checkered flags, while attending this year’s Daytona 500 alongside President Trump this weekend,” John Binder of Breitbart opined.

The first lady posted pictures of her visit to her official Twitter account.

“Thank you @NASCAR and @DISupdates for a patriotic & fun afternoon! #DAYTONA500,” she wrote on Twitter.

The White House released more photos on its Flickr account:

For those needing the details, Footwear News provided them.

The black and white dress was by designer Christian Dior, which the first lady augmented with a white leather belt from Alaia.

And then there were her signature stilettos.

The first lady wore a pair of white Christian Louboutin’s So Kate silhouette shoes, which sport 4.75-inch heels. Footwear News noted that shoppers wanting to try the look themselves can find the shoes online for $675, or try adaptations of the style that sell for less.

The first lady’s sense of style was praised on Twitter:

First Lady Melania Trump wore a beautiful black and white polka dot Dior dress at the 62nd annual Daytona 500 yesterday. @FLOTUS tops this look off with a white belt by Maison Alaïa and matching white Christian Louboutin stilettos. 🏎💨#FashionoftheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/OUncMmhe3T — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) February 17, 2020

Her Fashion choices are always classic. #WeLoveMelania Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Checkered in Christian Dior, Azzedine Alaïa for Daytona 500 https://t.co/pazdfHTZKD via @BreitbartNews — Tammy (@Grammytammy10) February 18, 2020

For some, it was not the image, but the person that made the memory.

Dentist Fred Costello ended up helping out at the event by driving the van that took reporters to and from.

“I saw [President Trump] inside the car and I saw Melania as she got outside the car,” he told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “I gave her a thumbs up and I got a wave from her.”

