White House's Remembrance of 'True Patriot' Harambe Sparks Flood of Responses

Wednesday on the social media platform X, the White House posted an unusual “tribute” that elicited a range of reactions.

“Today, we remember a legend,” the post began. “On this day in history, Harambe would have celebrated another birthday. An icon that became part of internet history, American culture, and an entire generation’s timeline.”

Several lines later, the post concluded by referring to Harambe as a “true patriot.”

On May 28, 2016, a 3-year-old boy climbed a small barrier, crawled through bushes, and then fell into a moat inside the gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Harambe, a 450-pound western lowland gorilla, who had turned 17 years old the day prior, ignored zookeepers’ calls, stood over the boy, and, according to Cincinnati Fire Department first responders, began “violently dragging and throwing the child.”

Unsure of Harambe’s intentions — some thought he behaved in a manner protective of the boy — the zoo’s response team shot and killed the gorilla.

The incident raised a number of questions about zoo safety and patron behavior while also generating a curious phenomenon. Namely, as the Washington Post described it at the time, “The Internet won’t let Harambe rest in peace.”

In other words, Harambe became a meme.

After the gorilla’s death, as the Post put it, online jokesters produced “a steady parade of ironic Harambe tributes,” all of which “share the same basic approach: paying tribute to Harambe’s life to the point of absurdity.”

Thus, while many people really did mourn Harambe, the ironic tributes were intentionally over-the-top.

Hence, the White House’s post.

“Tomorrow marks 10 years since we lost him,” the post continued. “Ten years since the moment the world stopped scrolling and collectively mourned something bigger than a meme. He became a symbol of loyalty, strength, chaos, unity, and the strange beauty of the internet bringing millions of people together for one cause: never forgetting Harambe.”

Indeed, “never forgetting Harambe” became the “cause” that united meme-makers in their absurdity.

“Everyone remembers where they were when they heard the news, the post concluded. “And somehow, a decade later, his legacy still lives on. Gone, but never forgotten. Rest easy to a true patriot. May 27, 1999 — May 28, 2016 Forever in our hearts.”

Today, we remember a legend. On this day in history, Harambe would have celebrated another birthday. An icon that became part of internet history, American culture, and an entire generation’s timeline. Tomorrow marks 10 years since we lost him. Ten years since the moment the… pic.twitter.com/8kfaiuY5zy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 27, 2026

Meanwhile, many X users appreciated the White House’s obvious hat tip to the absurd memes of a decade ago.

This is what I voted for https://t.co/ROCxzNOg4N — Jeremy Prime (@DDayCobra) May 28, 2026

Rest in peace, Harambe. This is the best White House. https://t.co/mG2s3Tmm9f — Grummz (@Grummz) May 28, 2026

Some X users, however, did not appreciate the attempted humor.

This is really abhorrent. And this will go in the National Archives. It is just more evidence, that you have zero decency, understanding, nor regard for subject matter. You are mocking the death of this animal, who deserved better in life, and now, in remembrance. It further… — MeganJanas🔗 (@megan_janas) May 28, 2026

They’ll literally post anything but the Epstein Files. — Pyramid Libertarian Party (@lptnsc) May 28, 2026

At the time of Harambe’s death, then-candidate Donald Trump had recently clinched the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

“It’s too bad there wasn’t another way,” Trump said at the time, per The Hill.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.