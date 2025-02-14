Share
Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a Hispanic roundtable at Beauty Society in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 12.
Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a Hispanic roundtable at Beauty Society in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 12. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

White House's Valentine's Day Card for Would-Be Illegal Aliens Goes Viral

 By Jack Davis  February 14, 2025 at 12:06pm
With a Valentine’s Day card unlikely to be duplicated, the Trump White House has sent a message.

In a post on X, the White House sent a lilting message against a pink backdrop that was adorned with the faces of President Donald Trump and border czar Tom Homan

“Roses are Red / Violets are Blue / Come here illegally / and we’ll deport you,” the card said.

As of 2 p.m. ET, the post had over 4.7 million views.

The post recalled a Biden-era jab at Speaker Mike Johnson from a year ago.

Last year, the Biden White House wrote in a post on X, “Roses are red / Violets are Blue / The border deal was crushed / Because of you.”

Have you received a Valentine’s Day card this year?

As noted by Fox News, the difference from a year ago is not measured in words.

Department of Homeland Security data shows that from Jan. 20 to Feb. 8, Immigration and Customs Enforcement made 11,791 interior arrests.

A year ago, under former President Joe Biden, the total was 4,969, meaning that under Trump, arrests have risen 137 percent.

Arrests of criminal illegal immigrants rose almost 100 percent, from 4,526 in 2024 to 8,993 this year in the same time period..

In a new interview, Homan responded to concerns from Pope Francis over the Trump administration’s deportation agenda, according to the Catholic News Agency.

“What the pope needs to understand is that President Trump and I have been very clear that our prioritization right now are public safety threats and national security threats,” Homan said.

Homan noted that migrant women are often sexually assaulted.

“So when President Trump has illegal immigration down 90 percent, how many women aren’t being sexually assaulted? How many children aren’t dying crossing the river? How many women and children aren’t sex trafficked in this country? How many Americans aren’t dying from fentanyl poisonings?” Homan said. “President Trump’s policies save lives.”

“We have a right to have a secure border,” Homan said. “We have the right to our sovereignty, just like the Vatican.”

Homan noted that his job has a strong humanitarian component — tracking down children who crossed the border illegally and are off the federal radar.

“President Trump gave me three things: to secure the border, run a deportation operation, and find these children,” Homan said.

“Under the last administration, over half a million children were separated from their families, put in the hands of criminal cartels to enter this country illegally,” Homan said.

“And who knows what happened to them during that journey? I can tell you many of them were sexually assaulted. I know. I’ve done this for three and a half decades. I know how these groups operate.”

Homan said, many children “have been sex trafficked and forced labor traffick[ed] in this country, and we’re already finding them.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation