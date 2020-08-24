It’s always a good day when you rack up endorsements as a presidential candidate. Sure, there’s a bit of a problem when those endorsements come from two people conservatives loathe and one person everyone loathes, but shh. Don’t tell Joe Biden.

One of those endorsements Biden might actually mention; that one came from former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, a man who proves RINOs aren’t just seen in wildlife preserves.

Flake was one of the members of “Republicans for Biden” who announced their support for the Democratic nominee, according to CNN.

You probably haven’t heard of most of them. There was former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention last week. Flake didn’t do that. Instead, he made his announcement Monday, after the Democratic convention but before the Republican convention.

Even in retirement, Flake is the kind of man who is anathema to taking any kind of stand.

Other than him, if you’ve heard of one of these new Republicans to endorse Biden not named Flake, you’re either in their former district or are related to them.

This includes political geeks, too. Looking at the list, as provided by CNN, the only one not from the New York tri-state state area I vaguely remember is former Rep. Ray LaHood of Illinois.

What’s worth noting is that all of these are former congressmen. None of the Republicans for Trump are currently in office. That didn’t stop anyone with the Biden campaign from claiming these were serious endorsements.

“These former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden,” a spokesperson with Biden’s campaign said, according to The Hill.

“These former Members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what’s at stake in this election and that Trump’s failures as President have superseded partisanship.”

Right. Well, none of these people are current members of Congress, which makes this call for bipartisanship a bit difficult. Also, none of these people were really enthusiastic Trump supporters at one point. But guess who was:

That, in case you’ve forgotten what Nazis look like, is alt-right rabble-rouser Richard Spencer, famous for his grotesque “heil Trump” speech at the beginning of the Trump administration:

But now, he says Trump has disappointed him.

“The MAGA/Alt-Right moment is over. I made mistakes; Trump is an obvious disaster; but mainly the paradigm contained flaws that we now are able to perceive. And it needs to end,” Spencer tweeted.

The MAGA/Alt-Right moment is over. I made mistakes; Trump is an obvious disaster; but mainly the paradigm contained flaws that we now are able to perceive. And it needs to end. So be patient. We’ll have another day in the sun. We need to recover and return in a new form. — Richard 🦁 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) August 24, 2020

“So be patient. We’ll have another day in the sun. We need to recover and return in a new form.”

“I will never flip on my fundamental principles. (My principles were never voting for the supposed ‘the lesser or two evils’ or ‘stopping big government.’),” he added in another tweet.

“Walking into certain defeat, even death, is not heroic. It’s foolhardy. I have no sympathy for martyrs. I admire winners.”

I will never flip on my fundamental principles. (My principles were never voting for the supposed “the lesser or two evils” or “stopping big government.”) Walking into certain defeat, even death, is not heroic. It’s foolhardy. I have no sympathy for martyrs. I admire winners. — Richard 🦁 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) August 24, 2020

It’s almost impossible to admire Spencer, of course, and one fervently hopes he doesn’t have another day in the sun.

For Richard Spencer, yes, the “moment” is over. It never even was. However, as Dinesh D’Souza pointed out, this is a man who’s finally found his party:

If you’re wondering why America’s poster boy for white supremacy is voting for Joe Biden and a straight Democratic ticket, watch my interview with Richard Spencer. You’ll see for yourself the ideological congruence between progressivism and racism https://t.co/oQuHQdRhoV — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 23, 2020

Accurate. Richard Spencer has come home. So has Jeff Flake. Sure, they’ve arrived there via different pathways. That being said, both are natural Biden supporters. One hopes the Democratic nominee will condemn the endorsement from Spencer. Then again, one wonders if he’ll even notice.

