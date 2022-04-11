'White Woke' Dems Are So Wrong That Even Al Sharpton and Joe Scarborough Are Disgusted

The first 15 months of the Joe Biden presidency have shown plenty of signs his party is going to get pounded at the two-year midterm mark.

But when MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Al Sharpton took their disgust with D.C. Democrats public Monday, those signs might as well have turned into grave markers.

Because when Democrats have lost Al Sharpton, they’ve lost even the leftist America.

The topic arose when Scarborough decided to air his beef with what he called “the blind spot” of Democrats in Washington, D.C.: Namely, that they’re so infatuated with their own dogma and their “support” on social media, they’ve forgotten the people they’re supposed to represent.

It’s a rare feat for modern leftists that they can make a grifter like Al Sharpton sound sincere, but they’ve pulled it off.

Check it out here:



Scarborough started it off:

“And let me say it slowly for my Democratic friends in Washington, D.C.,” Scarborough said, the insult deliberate.

“Black voters are more conservative than you are, white woke leaders in Washington, D.C. Hispanic voters are more conservative than you are, white woke leaders in Washington, D.C.

“Asian-American voters are more conservative than you are, white woke voters in Washington, D.C. And they’re more conservative on crime. They’re more conservative on education. They’re more conservative on, quote, ‘these woke issues.’ Get off of Twitter.

“I’m telling you. And Rev, if you look at Biden, Biden runs against 15 progressives. Biden is the only moderate. Biden wins,” he continued. “We’ve said it time and time again. Eric Adams runs as a conservative. He wins Brooklyn, he wins the Bronx, he wins Staten Island, surprise, he wins Queens as a conservative, as a centrist Democrat.”

Scarborough is a former Republican congressman from Florida — swept into office by the Newt Gingrich “Contract with America” revolution of 1994 — who has shown flashes of sanity before. He’s publicly criticized Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her ignorance, for example (a stunningly obvious example, granted, but give him props anyway).

He wasn’t afraid to mock the Democratic candidates during their clown-car presidential primary campaign.

So MSNBC audiences are probably used to Scarborough rocking the progressive boat. But when Scarborough and Sharpton start like “The Sean Hannity Show” when Bill O’Reilly is calling in, Democrats have a problem.

And on Monday, it was clear, Democrats have a problem.

“They’re losing people of color because they really don’t get the people of color’s life,” Sharpton said, in words that had to stun his fellow Democrats.

“We don’t want to be manipulated by right-wing elitist billionaires or by left-wing guys that don’t understand our life on the ground. That is living in fear of crime. That is living as a result of inflation that is killing us – in many parts of this country we need gas to go to work. These Beltway elitists, the limousine liberals here in New York, don’t live in the real world.

“And blacks have to and browns have to deal with the real world.”

The fact that all of that even needs to be said to MSNBC audiences, on a network built on a business model of spewing Democratic propaganda, is a pretty good indication that the Democratic power structure in Washington is on rickety footing when it comes to its base.

Of course, no one who’s cast an honest eye on American politics can ignore the fact that the Republican base has its fractures, marching in lockstep has never been a conservative quality.

Democrats, on the other hand, for all their pretensions to “tolerance” and “open-mindedness” have built their recent successes on a downright Stalinist uniformity of opinion. (Does anyone think the women swimming for the University of Pennsylvania would be terrified of making their names public when they criticized the “transgender” Lia Thomas if they were taking a liberal position to do it?)

For sane Americans, who’ve watched Biden tear down former President Donald Trump’s successes to spread failure and chaos — on the economy, on the border, in international affairs and on the country’s standing in the world — the disaster of the current administration has been self-evident.

But when liberals like Scarborough and leftist con men like Sharpton are publicly disgusted, too, it’s safe to say the tide has turned.

It doesn’t mean traditionally leftist voters are going to start pulling the lever for Trump supporters (that would take a couple more years of Biden disasters). And it doesn’t mean Al Sharpton, at this late date, will take on Larry Elder’s world view.

But it does in all likelihood mean midterm turnout for Democratic candidates is going to be hurting — badly.

Democrats who really want to see what they’re facing in the midterms can skip the polls and just watch the Scarborough-Sharpton exchange.

If that’s any indication, it’s going to be worse than they think.

