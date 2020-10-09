President Donald Trump was immediately connected to an alleged criminal plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday by Democrats and the establishment media.

The establishment media has a tried-and-true formula for trying to link the president to controversies.

You knew they’d go there with this one.

Tresa Baldas and Paul Egan of the Detroit Free Press reported, “The Wolverine Watchmen militia group didn’t just plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but they were on a mission to attack the state Capitol and target police officers at their homes as part of a broader mission to instigate a civil war, authorities said Thursday in announcing felony charges against 13 militia members accused in a sensational case of domestic terrorism.”

That opening sentence was the first clue that the alleged plot to create chaos by using violence had nothing to do with the president or his supporters.

Trump supporters didn’t spend the summer shooting at police officers or charging public officials with defunding their agencies.

Still, the establishment media and even Whitmer blamed the president for the FBI arrests.

The Nation wrote a story in the wake of the alleged kidnapping attempt headlined, “Trump Keeps Inciting Domestic Terrorism.”

Esquire published a piece titled, “Donald Trump Is Ramping Up as a Public Menace,” in which the publication’s Jack Holmes concluded the president is “fueling a dangerous political environment.”

The majority of the rest of the complicit media was more subtle, but the narrative was born: Trump was to blame for the plot to kidnap the governor.

Whitmer also blamed the president and used the establishment media’s false white supremacy narrative from last week’s fabricated Trump controversy following the debate debacle with moderator Chris Wallace.

“Just last week, the president of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups,” Whitmer said at a news conference Thursday.

“‘Stand back and stand by,’ he told them. Stand back and stand by. Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke but as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” she said.

Join us live in Lansing. https://t.co/wftm2A3sDy — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 8, 2020

Of course, the pretext for Whitmer’s rambling statement was false, as was every other word she uttered afterward with regard to blaming the president.

Let’s take a look at one of the alleged Michigan plotters whom the media has connected to Trump.

Brandon Caserta was among those 13 men arrested in the alleged plot, the New York Post reported.

It doesn’t take a lot of digging to see that he is no fan of Trump.

In fact, Caserta seems to be an anarchist — and in a video reportedly posted by him online, he called the president a “tyrant.”

Conservative commentator Robby Starbuck shared the video clips on Twitter.

In one of them, the man identified as Caserta said of the president, “Trump is not your friend, dude.”

Wow! This is big. Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hated President Trump too! “Trump is not your friend dude” He says Trump is “a tyrant” & calls President Trump an “enemy”. pic.twitter.com/T5paEeTkiJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

The words were uttered with an anarchist flag displayed on the wall behind him.

Caserta added, “It amazes me that people actually, like, believe that when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant. Every single person that works for government is your enemy, dude.”

In another video shared by Starbuck, Caserta directly implicated police officers as “order followers” who are not looking to protect citizens.

This is a video of Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Caserta has an anarchist flag behind him and in YouTube videos trashes police. He’s not a Republican, he’s an anarchist. pic.twitter.com/J1vE2qGYL7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

Starbuck shared other videos posted by the alleged plot ringleader the media connected to Trump:

More on the ideology of one of the men who was busted by the FBI for a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In this video he poses in front of an anarchist flag to tell people that the Declaration of Independence is an anarchist document. Brandon Caserta is an anarchist. pic.twitter.com/7PgQkYrNIQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

The conservative commentator also unearthed videos he said were posted by other men arrested in the Michigan plot.

I was able to get video of another men arrested in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. This guy, Pete Musico, says races shouldn’t be fighting each other, we’re all the same, government is the real enemy and he attacks police just like Brandon Caserta. Similar ideology. pic.twitter.com/eRQ77p4NMl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

A Justice Department news release shows Caserta was arrested on federal charges along with Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks and Daniel Harris.

Those facing state charges are Musico, Paul Bellar, Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Joseph Morrison, Michael Null and William Null, according to the Free Press.

The rhetoric of Conserta and Musico certainly doesn’t seem to align with the majority of those in Trump’s pro-law enforcement base, and the men, if it is them, even disavow the Trump doctrine for the entire world to see.

They appear to be little more than nihilistic anarchists.

Of course, that doesn’t matter to Whitmer, her fellow Democrats and the establishment media as they are busy building another false case against Trump.

The president was forced by yet another bogus narrative to defend himself Thursday.

…today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

…I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President! Governor Whitmer—open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

By now, we know that the establishment media and Democrats have no low with regard to where they’ll go to harm the president, but this one seems to be a real stretch.

