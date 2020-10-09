Login
Whitmer Blamed Trump for Kidnapping Plot, but Here's What the Accused Men Actually Said About Him

By Kipp Jones
Published October 9, 2020 at 12:36pm
President Donald Trump was immediately connected to an alleged criminal plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday by Democrats and the establishment media.

The establishment media has a tried-and-true formula for trying to link the president to controversies.

You knew they’d go there with this one.

Tresa Baldas and Paul Egan of the Detroit Free Press reported, “The Wolverine Watchmen militia group didn’t just plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but they were on a mission to attack the state Capitol and target police officers at their homes as part of a broader mission to instigate a civil war, authorities said Thursday in announcing felony charges against 13 militia members accused in a sensational case of domestic terrorism.”

That opening sentence was the first clue that the alleged plot to create chaos by using violence had nothing to do with the president or his supporters.

Trump supporters didn’t spend the summer shooting at police officers or charging public officials with defunding their agencies.

Still, the establishment media and even Whitmer blamed the president for the FBI arrests.

The Nation wrote a story in the wake of the alleged kidnapping attempt headlined, “Trump Keeps Inciting Domestic Terrorism.”

Esquire published a piece titled, “Donald Trump Is Ramping Up as a Public Menace,” in which the publication’s Jack Holmes concluded the president is “fueling a dangerous political environment.”

Do you think the establishment media has lost its credibility during the Trump presidency?

The majority of the rest of the complicit media was more subtle, but the narrative was born: Trump was to blame for the plot to kidnap the governor.

Whitmer also blamed the president and used the establishment media’s false white supremacy narrative from last week’s fabricated Trump controversy following the debate debacle with moderator Chris Wallace.

“Just last week, the president of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups,” Whitmer said at a news conference Thursday.

“‘Stand back and stand by,’ he told them. Stand back and stand by. Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke but as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” she said.

Of course, the pretext for Whitmer’s rambling statement was false, as was every other word she uttered afterward with regard to blaming the president.

Let’s take a look at one of the alleged Michigan plotters whom the media has connected to Trump.

Brandon Caserta was among those 13 men arrested in the alleged plot, the New York Post reported.

It doesn’t take a lot of digging to see that he is no fan of Trump.

In fact, Caserta seems to be an anarchist — and in a video reportedly posted by him online, he called the president a “tyrant.”

Conservative commentator Robby Starbuck shared the video clips on Twitter.

In one of them, the man identified as Caserta said of the president, “Trump is not your friend, dude.”

The words were uttered with an anarchist flag displayed on the wall behind him.

Caserta added, “It amazes me that people actually, like, believe that when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant. Every single person that works for government is your enemy, dude.”

In another video shared by Starbuck, Caserta directly implicated police officers as “order followers” who are not looking to protect citizens.

Starbuck shared other videos posted by the alleged plot ringleader the media connected to Trump:

The conservative commentator also unearthed videos he said were posted by other men arrested in the Michigan plot.

A Justice Department news release shows Caserta was arrested on federal charges along with Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks and Daniel Harris.

Those facing state charges are Musico, Paul Bellar, Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Joseph Morrison, Michael Null and William Null, according to the Free Press.

The rhetoric of Conserta and Musico certainly doesn’t seem to align with the majority of those in Trump’s pro-law enforcement base, and the men, if it is them, even disavow the Trump doctrine for the entire world to see.

They appear to be little more than nihilistic anarchists.

Of course, that doesn’t matter to Whitmer, her fellow Democrats and the establishment media as they are busy building another false case against Trump.

The president was forced by yet another bogus narrative to defend himself Thursday.

By now, we know that the establishment media and Democrats have no low with regard to where they’ll go to harm the president, but this one seems to be a real stretch.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
