Whoever Runs the DHS Account on X Is a Trolling Genius - Mexico Has to Be Furious

The Department of Homeland Security’s X account trolled the left into oblivion over the weekend.

On Sunday, DHS posted a viral image of a Mexico City protest from a day earlier in which one Mexican man held a sign aimed at Americans.

The sign read, “PAY TAXES. LEARN SPANISH. RESPECT MY CULTURE.”

DHS responded with a simple but devastatingly hilarious: “Oh.”

Then, the agency’s social media team followed it up by sharing a Reuters report about the protest with the following gem of a comment:

“If you are in the United States illegally and wish to join the next protest in Mexico City, use the CBP Home app to facilitate your departure.”

Whoever runs DHS’s trolling X account deserves a raise, or at least an old-fashioned American pat on the back.

The account has been equal parts entertaining and informative since President Donald Trump assumed office for a second term in January.

But beyond the trolling lies a moment of irony too rich to ignore. Mexicans are upset that Americans are moving to their neighborhoods, speaking English, and inflating property prices, Reuters reported.

Sound familiar?

They’re protesting against gentrification by outsiders who don’t pay taxes, don’t respect local customs, and don’t speak the language.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has been dealing with mass illegal immigration for decades, and hearing from the left that it’s insensitive to complain about it.

Illegal immigrants here routinely send billions of untaxed dollars back to Mexico while carving out their own enclaves in American cities.

Yet Americans moving to Mexico legally are suddenly unwelcome because they’re changing the culture?

Now, some in Mexico want stronger borders, cultural preservation, and their identity preserved.

So do many, many Americans. The truth is that now some people in both countries are fighting the same battle, just from different sides of the border.

Mexico City residents want to protect their culture, language, and way of life. Americans who live near the southern border want the exact same thing.

There’s nothing wrong on either side of the Rio Grande with wanting to preserve national culture.

It’s natural. It’s healthy. It’s necessary.

For centuries, America’s culture was built on self-reliance, the rule of law, family, and shared language and customs.

We called it the American Dream. Now we’re told that defending those values is xenophobic if not outright racist.

But if it’s not xenophobic for Mexico City to ask newcomers to assimilate, then it’s not xenophobic for Americans to ask the same.

Cultural integrity isn’t racist, it’s actually patriotic.

If some Mexicans are waking up to that reality, maybe it’s time the Democratic Party does, too.

