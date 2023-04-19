Whoopi Agrees as Actress Compares Christians to Group That Brutally Murdered Hundreds of Women and Children

When actress Patti LuPone arrived on ABC’s “The View” this week to claim that Christians are as bad as the terrorist Taliban, show host Whoopi Goldberg was quick to accept the calumny, in yet another display of the left’s war against Christians.

The now 73-year-old star of the 1990s sitcom “Life Goes On” and two-time Grammy winner was on the daytime talk show to flog her latest role as a “sexy witch” in the upcoming Marvel Universe Disney streaming series “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” set to stream on Disney+ sometime next year.

Of her Marvel role, LuPone gushed, “It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu who apparently is in the Marvel world, and I researched her and she’s hot. She’s really hot,” LuPone told the hosts, adding that her character has “a great body, raven hair,” she said, according to People.

“I didn’t know there were witches. I don’t know anything about the Marvel world, but that there are witches in the Marvel world,” she added.

But it was her attack on Christians that really raised eyebrows with her visit to “The View” on Tuesday.

LuPone, who is also known for her many appearances on stage, found herself incensed over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent comments on transgenderism.

When co-host Ana Navarro brought up Gov. DeSantis and the LGBT issue, LuPone emoted, “That is extremely upsetting. These are human beings,” she exclaimed.

“And, I could cry,” she lamented. “They’re not harming anybody,” she insisted, totally ignoring the thousands of women that transgender athletes are knocking out of sports championships and college opportunities all across the country.

“I don’t know why he’s doing this,” the actress continued, “I don’t, I don’t know — I mean, you know, and I said this before and I’m going to get in trouble — but I have said this before and it’s been in print.”

“I don’t know what’s the difference between our Christian right and the Taliban is. I have no idea what the difference is,” she indignantly screeched. It really is a claim she’s made before.

Host Whoopi Goldberg, who has had to apologize repeatedly in the last few years for her hate-filled statements, was quick to validate the wild-eyed claim, adding, “You’re not the only person who has said that, I have to say.”

Seriously? The Taliban? Even left-wing CNN notes that the Taliban is responsible for an uncountable number of terror attacks going back to the 1990s.

The Taliban have murdered people by the thousands — often beheading them alive — and is now resurgent in Afghanistan thanks to President Joe Biden’s precipitous withdrawal from the region. They are a fascist, repressive force using the worst aspects of Islam for political control and using the fear of violence to achieve that goal. And they have been especially brutal on women and children. It is simply LuPone’s hate for Christians that pushes her to such an absurd accusation.

But she wasn’t done. LuPone went on to reveal more of her ignorance about America by claiming “no one” said the U.S. was an “experiment” and then insisting — wrongly — that the U.S. is a “democracy.”

“What’s happening in this country right now in the name of religion is so dangerous, and it’s not this country,” LuPone rambled on. “It’s not America as far as — and you know, when I was growing up, I didn’t know America was an experiment. They never said America was an experiment.”

This, of course, is just her ignorance speaking. The U.S. has been called the American experiment for more than 150 years. Just because she never paid enough attention to U.S. history doesn’t mean “they never” called the U.S. an “experiment.”

“When we were growing up, it was a democracy,” LuPone continued revealing even more ignorance of what the United States has been since the beginning. “And now, it’s in such danger, It’s so upsetting,” she blurted out.

This, of course, is also false. The U.S. has never been a “democracy.” By design, the U.S. is a representative republic, not a democracy. The key difference is that we elect people to make the decisions about our government and its policies, we don’t vote directly on all the policies in the way a straight democracy works.

But LuPone was not deterred with her false propositions. She went on to make another false claim that no one is “pushing back” on the “extreme voices.”

“And it’s upsetting to hear the loudest voices and not any kind of pushback to the loudest voices that are the extremities in this country,” she continued proving that she lives in a liberal bubble.

This is also a false portrayal of where we have come in America. The left has been on the march in the U.S. since the turn of the last century and all with very little pushback from the right until recently. Indeed, it wasn’t until the 1980s when the Reagan era and the “Moral Majority” era coincided to bring Christians into the political process to finally try and reverse the leftist cultural rot that has been plaguing America for nearly 100 years at that point.

Prior to the 1980s, it was far more common for Christians to leave their religious ideas out of politics in America — in fact, most felt it was gauche to bring their ideals directly into politics. But the left had become so extreme, so anti-American, so anti-Christian, and so far to the left that Christians finally stepped out of their self-imposed exile from political activism. And in the decades since the 1980s, it is the far left that has had the more extreme ideas and loudest voices with the right merely responding to the provocations and attacks on American ideals.

Typically, because her extreme, left-wing ideals have seen some pushback of late, like most leftists LuPone is now accusing her political opposition of being terrorists, yet she is so filled with righteous indignation based on absolutely no facts. Like Ronald Reagan always said, “The trouble with our Liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.”

LuPone seems to think she knows a lot of things. Unfortunately, little of it is true.

