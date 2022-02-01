Share
News

Whoopi Goldberg Attempts to Walk Back Her 'Dangerous' Holocaust Comments Hours Later

 By Jack Davis  February 1, 2022 at 9:39am
Share

After her Monday comment dismissing the Holocaust as “not about race” launched a storm of protest, Whoopi Goldberg was forced to issue an apology while later defending her views in a late-night TV interview.

During the ABC show “The View” on Monday, the hosts discussed the Holocaust-themed graphic novel “Maus.”

“The Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race,” Goldberg said, repeating herself until she had managed to talk over everyone else. “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

Co-host Ana Navarro disagreed, claiming the Holocaust was  “about white supremacy. It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies …”

Trending:
6 People Found Killed Execution Style: Police Reveal Shocking Thing 3 Had in Common

“But these are two groups of white people,” Goldberg said.

“You’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white because black, white, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other,” she said.

Goldberg was criticized for the comments, including by Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive officer of the Anti-Defamation League, who wrote a Twitter post saying “Holocaust distortion is dangerous.”

Related:
Harris Mocks Holocaust Victims: On Day of Remembrance, VP Meets with Socialist with Anti-Semitic Ties

Liora Rez, executive director of watchdog group StopAntisemitism, called Goldberg’s comments “reprehensible,”

“I am the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors on both sides of my family,” she said, according to the New York Post. “To say that the Holocaust was not about race when everything the Nazis did was to ensure the purity of the Aryan race is blatantly untrue, and it is reprehensible.

“Six million Jews were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race. For Goldberg to minimize our trauma and suffering by claiming we are from a privileged class is the epitome of whitewashing and gaslighting Jews, and it needs to stop.”

Goldberg’s “sincerest apologies” on Twitter followed hours later.

“On Today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both,” Goldberg said in the statement.

“As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected,” she wrote.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.

“Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg.”


In an interview later Monday on “The Late Show with Steven Colbert,” Goldberg indicated that skin color is the only form of racism she knows, saying, “as a black person, I think of race as being something that I can see.”

“When you talk about being a racist, you can’t call this racism,” she said, according to the U.K. Daily Mail. “This was evil. This wasn’t based on skin. You couldn’t tell who was Jewish. You had to delve deeply and figure it out. My point is: Yhey had to do the work.”

“If the Klan is coming down the street and I’m standing with a Jewish friend, I’m going to run, but if my friend decides not to run, they’ll get passed by most times because you can’t tell who is Jewish. You don’t know,” she said.

According to the Post, Goldberg, who has a long history of inflammatory comments, maintained Jews were not targeted in the Holocaust based on “race.”

Does Whoopi Goldberg understand anything but black-white racism?

The Nazis, she said, “had issues with ethnicity, not with race, because most of the Nazis were white people and most of the people they were attacking were white people, so to me, I’m thinking. ‘How can you say it’s about race when you are fighting each other?'” she said.

Time will tell if her apology — and explanations — prove to be enough.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Bill to Ban Illegal Immigrants from Using Arrest Warrants to Board Planes Hits Senate
Whoopi Goldberg Attempts to Walk Back Her 'Dangerous' Holocaust Comments Hours Later
British Crown Humiliated: Chinese Spies Infiltrated the Palace, Met with Senior Royal - Report
One-Two Punch: MSNBC Loses Top Anchor, Ratings Battle with Fox on Nightmarish Day for Woke Network
Armed Jewelry Store Owner Snaps Into Action When Smash-and Grab Robbers Target His California Store
See more...

Conversation