Whoopi Goldberg Claims Right To Impeach Trump Is the Reason Soldiers Keep Fighting

By Jack Davis
Published December 11, 2019 at 9:23am
Impeaching President Donald Trump is part of the very fabric of America, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Tuesday.

Goldberg’s monologue equating the impeachment of Trump with fundamental freedoms for which Americans have fought began after co-host Meghan McCain used the phrase “America’s funeral” to talk about impeachment.

“This is not a funeral,” Goldberg said. “Listen, you have to go pretty hard to destroy us. You have to do it really hard to destroy this country, but there are too many people who fought too hard for too long to let that happen, and that’s why we are celebrating the Constitution. We are celebrating our rights as Americans to say something’s wrong.”

After brief audience applause, Goldberg continued.

“This is our right,” she said. “That’s why your dad fought. That’s why your brothers fight. That’s why my father and grandfather fought and my mom and everybody else. That’s why they fought.

“They fought for our right to say, ‘You can’t do it this way.’ We have a whole list of stuff that you’re supposed to follow.”

Goldberg tried to balance her distaste of Trump with her claim that impeachment is not a positive development for the nation.

“So, before we went on the air this morning, House Democrats made it official and laid out the articles of impeachment against you-know-who,” she said, silencing the audience as it cheered. “No, no, this is not a celebratory moment. This is not a good thing.”

Do you agree with Whoopi Goldberg?

“When he’s out, then we’ll clap,” co-host Joy Behar said.

“Maybe you can clap then, but still, this is not — it wasn’t good when it happened to [Richard] Nixon. It wasn’t good when it happened to [Bill] Clinton. And this is not good. This is not good,” Goldberg said. “But in order to keep our nation on point, we must do the due diligence that the Constitution requires.”

Her comments drew a mixed reaction on Twitter.

Goldberg, after saying impeachment was not something to celebrate, then cut to a clip of House Democrats extolling the virtues of their impeachment process as they condemned the president.

In an Op-Ed on Fox News, former New York Lt. Gov. Betsy McCaughey said it is not Trump but the Democrats who have betrayed America’s values.

“House Democrats are redefining ‘impeachable offense’ to mean whatever President Trump does,” she wrote, adding, “For the first time, the House is rushing to impeach a president without even claiming he broke the law.”

“Impeachment is a vicious crime against voters, who are being robbed of their ability to select any president they want — even an outsider,” McCaughey wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
