Whoopi Goldberg Erupts on 'The View' Co-Host Who Criticized Hollywood Elites

 By Abby Liebing  March 31, 2022 at 3:02pm
Whoopi Goldberg, one of the co-hosts of “The View,” has made headlines again for going after one of her other co-hosts who was labeling Hollywood as a group of “elites.”

While focusing on the incident of actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, Tara Setmayer mentioned how she thought it was ridiculous that Smith got a standing ovation even after the incident.

“But then they give him a standing ovation, though, Whoopi. Which I think again goes back to why some people feel like Hollywood elites are a bunch of hypocrites. Because they go out there and they give these statements of moral superiority about things and political statement and then ….” Setmayer said, before Goldberg interrupted.

Goldberg criticized Setmayer for her view on the whole Smith-Rock slap and then said that she wants to “stop with this ‘elite’ stuff.”

“A lot of us work for a living. We work, we collect the check, we got families, we try to do the same thing, the good stuff that everybody else tries to do. And it really pisses me off when people start to talk about people who work in Hollywood,” Golberg said.

She objected to grouping all actors and anyone who works in Hollywood together and blaming them for things.

“If you’re pissed off about somebody or how they act, don’t put it on all of us, because that’s like saying all black people like chicken,” Goldberg added.

Setmayer argued that, to average Americans, all the Hollywood people who make millions of dollars do look like one big group.

“I’m talking about how average Americans look at that and it does come across that way,” Setmayer said. “I think there’s an argument to be made about the industry.”

“Some are making millions of dollars, but not everybody,” Goldberg responded.

Co-host Joy Behar backed up Goldberg, telling Setmayer, “You can’t paint all Hollywood people with one brush.”

Despite not wanting to paint everyone in Hollywood as an “elite” making millions, Goldberg is one of those Hollywood workers who makes millions of dollars each year.

It has been estimated that Goldberg makes about $5 to $6 million per year for her position on “The View,” Parade reported.

Her net worth is estimated to be about $60 million.

There were complaints after Goldberg’s comments that she is out of touch.

Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
