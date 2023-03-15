Whoopi Goldberg Faces Backlash After Dropping Ethnic Slur While Trashing Trump on 'The View'

ABC’s “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg has put her foot in her mouth once again, this time by using a term on the air that many wokesters today find offensive, and she quickly apologized after the show.

During her Wednesday broadcast, Goldberg was once again attacking former President Donald Trump, but in the process the 67-year-old comedienne used the now verboten word “gypped,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking about Trump’s controversial payout to former porn queen Stormy Daniels, Goldberg said, “The people who still believe that he got, you know, gypped somehow in the election, will still believe that he cared enough about his wife to pay the … money from his personal thing.”

Of course, it is common knowledge that the word “gypped” is an allusion to a penchant for gypsy people to engage in shady business dealings and for ripping off people with whom they are dealing. The word has been used for generations, but today it is often looked at as an ethnic slur used against Romani people.

Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, quickly took to Twitter with an apology after fans online began accusing her of using a racist word.

Whether you agree that “gypped” is a slur or not, the TV host claimed that she learned the word as a kid and never knew its origin.

“You know, when you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you’re a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today, and I shouldn’t have,” Goldberg said in her Tweeted video apology. “I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t, and I should have said ‘cheated,’ and I used another word, and I’m really, really sorry.”

A message from Whoopi Goldberg regarding today’s episode of #TheView. pic.twitter.com/PIvwYRWMsy — The View (@TheView) March 15, 2023

Wednesday’s incident is far from the first time Goldberg has gotten herself in hot water necessitating an apology. She has had an ongoing problem with her mouth writing checks she can’t cash.

Early last year, for instance, Goldberg claimed that the Holocaust that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other minorities during WWII was “not about race,” quite despite the fact that one of the main reasons for Hitler’s political campaigns was to push his ethnicity as the “Master Race,” and maintained that Jews were like animals.

The incident got her suspended as a host on “The View” for several weeks and she apologized for her comments several times, despite her initial attempts to justify her claim.

Indeed, right after the show she tried to justify her comment with a quasi-apology that she posted to Twitter — one she later deleted, The Washington Examiner noted.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected,” Goldberg wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

But Goldberg reignited the controversy all over again later that year by seeming to double down on the claims that got her suspended from her own show. In December during an interview in London, Goldberg stepped in it again when she tried to claim that we shouldn’t believe the Holocaust was about race because the Nazis themselves said it was.

“Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it?” Goldberg said. “The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?”

Naturally, she had to apologize all over again. And it wasn’t the only time she was left apologizing for her ill-informed comments.

In July, for instance, she was forced to apologize for saying the tens of thousands of young members of Turning Point USA were all a bunch of racist Neo-Nazis. She also had to apologize for a homophobic slur she hurled at U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

Goldberg has been turning smiles into frowns a lot lately. For example, this week she got testy with her own audience for laughing at a joke about failed Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg voiced by former Vice President Mike Pence who joked about Buttigieg’s “maternity leave.”

She was also furious the week before when one of her co-hosts fact-checked her false statement about the First Amendment during a discussion about Fox News star Tucker Carlson’s thoughts about possible fraud during the 2020 elections. Goldberg claimed that the First Amendment does not give people the right “to lie.” But co-host Sara Hines pointed out that the opposite is true.

Speaking of false statements, it was quite clear she had no clue what “Orwellian” means when she attacked Carlson for his segments airing the previously unreleased raw video of the events during the Jan. 6 incursion.

Goldberg claimed that Carlson “took a page from George Orwell’s ‘1984’ and told his viewers to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears,” when that was actually the opposite of what he did. He showed the videos and told viewers to make up their own minds.

Goldberg seems to dole out these false claims, one after the other, on a daily basis in her effort to cause hatred and division in today’s America.

