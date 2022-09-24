Whoopi Goldberg, one of the hosts of ABC’s extremist, left-wing daytime talk show “The View,” was forced to apologize — sort of — for a joke she made on Thursday hinting that U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is a homosexual.

During the broadcast, episode guest White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke about the left’s worries that Republicans are moving to “ban abortion” across the country in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Jean-Pierre mentioned South Carolina’s Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who she said supports a national abortion ban, according to Mediaite.

But the Biden press secretary also brought in several other hot-button liberal issues with her closing comments when she said, “And also, Senator Graham had said maybe about a month ago, early August, that he believes when it comes to marriage, when it comes to abortion, it’s for states to decide. So, Senator Graham, what changed?”

To Jean-Pierre’s question of “what changed?” Whoopi had an answer, albeit a more satirical one.

“Well, maybe he’s getting married,” she suggested, as the crowd laughed. “Do it quick, because I know people are fooling around with our marriage rights. Whoever, wherever you stand, you know,” Goldberg quipped, just before the show went to a commercial.

Goldberg, of course, was hinting at several issues without stating them straight out.

For one, many on the left have claimed that Republicans are moving to repeal any laws that allow gay marriage. No actual moves have been made on any national ban on gay marriage, but it is an issue that the left has been pushing ahead of the midterm elections.

But, more importantly, Goldberg was also hinting that Sen. Graham is gay because he is well-known as a lifelong bachelor. Her joke was that if homosexuals hurry up and get married, their unions will be in under the line before Republicans ostensibly start working to end gay marriage.

Media Research Center editor Nicholas Fondacaro slammed Goldberg for her “homophobic bigotry” as he posted the clip of the “joke” on Twitter.

Dabbling in homophobic bigotry, Whoopi suggests that Senator Lindsey Graham’s seeming flip on state’s rights means “he’s getting married” and he “do it quick because, I know, people are fooling around with our marriage rights.”

This plays to the smear that Graham is closeted. pic.twitter.com/CK9zAjDC94 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 22, 2022

After the commercial break, though, it immediately became evident that ABC executives were not comfortable with Goldberg’s “joke” about Graham’s sexuality. She addressed the issue as soon as they came back live.

In what appeared to be half apology and half justification for her homophobic joke, Goldberg addressed the issue without even mentioning Graham’s name or the nature of the slur or uttering anything remotely resembling the phrase “I’m sorry.”

“Before I do this introduction, I need to make clear that I was doing what I do as a comic. Sometimes I make jokes and — it was a joke, nothing more than that. I just got a whole conversation about people misunderstanding the joke! I mean, okay! I should probably never do this show again. If this is what it’s coming to! Was a — It was a joke, guys, you know?” she said.

Goldberg was clearly vexed that her bosses made her even say anything at all about her rude comment.

Political commentator Dan K. Eberhart was quick to note on Twitter that if a conservative had made a gay joke about a liberal senator, that person would have been instantly fired.

“If a conservative pundit said the exact same thing about Democrat politicians, they would have already been fired or suspended from television,” Eberhart tweeted. “The Left lets their own get away with bigotry like this all the time.”

If a conservative pundit said the exact same thing about Democrat politicians, they would have already been fired or suspended from television. The Left lets their own get away with bigotry like this all the time.

Goldberg routinely gets a pass from the left for her hypocritical attempts at “humor,” but she was forced to apologize to the conservative group Turning Point USA in July after she likened them to neo-Nazis.

The comedienne was also suspended for two weeks in February after she made the outrageous and completely false comment that the Holocaust wasn’t about racial issues and that it was all just about white people doing things to other white people.

Goldberg is far from the only left-winger on the show who indulges racist comments. This week, liberal host Sunny Hostin insisted that former South Carolina governor and Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was trying to hide her Indian ethnicity by using the fake name “Nikki” and not her full, more traditionally Indian name, Nimrata.

Hostin blasted Haley for using the name “Nikki,” and added, “I think if she leaned in to being someone of color, this would be different. There’s some of us that can be chameleons and decide not to embrace our ethnicity, so that we can pass, so that we don’t have to worry.”

Hostin proved herself not only to be a racist with these comments, but both ill-informed and a hypocrite at the same time.

Firstly, “Nikki” is the name on Haley’s birth certificate. She was named “Nimrata Nikki Randhawa” at birth. So, Nikki is actually her real name.

Hostin’s hypocrisy is rich, though, as it turns out that “Sunny” Hostin’s real birth name is “Asunción Cummings Hostin.” Her real name isn’t “Sunny” at all. So who is hiding behind fake names, “Sunny”?

Hostin also sparked outrage this month for insisting that Queen Elizabeth II wore a crown “with pillaged stones from India and Africa” and said that she owed reparations to black people over slavery.

The fact is, in each of these instances, if it were a conservative or Republican saying these things and making these “jokes,” they would have been instantly fired, and their lives and careers destroyed.

