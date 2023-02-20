Whoopi Goldberg Goes Full Don Lemon with Attack on Nikki Haley, Then Sunny Hostin Says Something Worse

It’s time for a new generation of far-left talking heads over at ABC and perhaps elsewhere on daytime TV.

On Monday’s edition of “The View,” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin each attacked GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley for calling for younger leadership in D.C.

Haley, who is 51 and previously served as the governor of South Carolina, has had liberal TV show hosts twisting themselves in knots since last week — when she portrayed the country’s ruling class as too old.

“We’re ready — ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past, and we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future,” Haley said, USA Today reported.

It remains to be seen if primary voters will agree with her. Initial polling has shown the former Trump administration U.N. ambassador behind her former boss.

But she absolutely triggered the talking heads by announcing her candidacy.

Haley, in a stunning turn of events, might end up being the unlikely hero who inadvertently broke CNN’s Don Lemon.

Lemon is currently away from the network after Haley’s comments on age and leadership sent him into a sexist diatribe.

But four days after Lemon took on women over the age of 50, the ladies of “The View” spewed predictable vitriol against a Republican woman.

Monday, ABC producers played a clip of Haley’s campaign announcement and her comment calling for new blood.

The video left Goldberg hopelessly triggered.

“You’re not a new generation,” Goldberg barked. “You’re 51. What are you talking about?”

Token “conservative” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin actually defended Haley when she noted that ,comparatively speaking, Haley is young for Washington.

Goldberg disagreed and responded, “It’s not a new generation.

“She may be younger than most of those people, but her rhetoric is the same,” Goldberg added. “She’s saying the same B.S.”

Hostin was so offended by Haley’s call for “mental competency” tests for lawmakers over the age of 75, she challenged the candidate’s own mental wellness.

“How dare she say that someone over 75 needs some sort of mental acuity test,” Hostin said. “I think she needs a mental acuity test.”

Haley is entitled to share her views on the age of the country’s leadership, and left-wing TV hosts are obviously free to retort.

But one key takeaway from the aftermath of Haley’s remarks is the establishment media needs fresh faces — especially on ABC.

The current lineup of hateful, vile and angry activists is stale and predictable.

