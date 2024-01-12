Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off the Deep End - Has Insane New Theory About Trump, Journalists and Gay People

If Whoopi Goldberg wasn’t a panelist on “The View,” you’d have to wonder how she still has a job.

Case in point: On Wednesday’s episode of the ABC talk show, Goldberg made some truly unhinged claims about what life in America would be like if former President Donald Trump were elected to another term.

The erstwhile comedian-actress turned underqualified political commentator started by saying this year’s presidential election “is ours to lose.”

“This is what it’s all about. Either you want it to work forward-thinking, you want everybody to have the ability to say how they feel, what they want, to move forward — or you don’t,” Goldberg said.

“Or you want somebody who says, ‘I’m gonna be, on day one, I’m gonna be a dictator,'” she continued.

“Who says it to you, tells you, ‘I’m gonna put you people away. I’m gonna take all the journalists, I’m gonna take all the gay folks, I’m gonna move y’all around and disappear you.'”

Then, with all the conviction of a religious zealot, Goldberg told the audience, “If that’s the country you want, you know who to vote for. If that’s not the country you want, you have to make a decision.”

As the crowd applauded, co-host Joy Behar chimed in, “But that’s what MAGA wants, Whoopi. That’s what the right wing who follow Trump — they like that.”

“They may like that, but I believe the people of the United States will make themselves very clear,” Goldberg said.







Well, you can give Whoopi points for creativity.

But seriously, what has Trump ever said or done that gives Goldberg the impression that any of this is even remotely possible? When did Trump ever give any hint of dictatorial tendencies?

Her claim about his “day one” remark is partly true. During a town hall last month, Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Trump about media claims that he would be a dictator if he returned to the White House.

“Under no circumstances — you are promising America tonight — you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” Hannity said.

“Except for day one. I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill,” the former president replied.

That is a far cry from Goldberg’s claims, of course.

Trump may have been a bit trigger-happy with executive orders during his time in the White House, but most recent presidents have been. In fact, the incumbent, Joe Biden, has signed far more of them than Trump ever did.

As for journalists, Goldberg seems to have spun that out of the same fairy dust as the rest of her argument. Trump, like many of a staunch conservative, is critical of the establishment media, because those running establishment media outlets have been proven untrustworthy time and time again.

As for targeting “gay folks,” Trump has expressed support for them and even hosted an LGBT gala at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. He became the first president to have an openly gay Cabinet member when he chose Richard Grenell to be acting director of national intelligence.

“President Trump is the most pro-gay president in American history,” Grenell said in 2020.

But sure, conservatives are the conspiracy theorists.

Let us take a quick look at Goldberg’s track record, shall we?

In 2022, she went on a tangent wherein she insisted that “the Holocaust wasn’t about race,” a claim so stunningly wrong she was suspended from the show for two weeks and forced to apologize.

Goldberg also got Dylan Mulvaney’s last name wrong when discussing the Bud Light controversy before accusing conservatives of thinking the beer itself was somehow transgender.

She also called the release of video footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion “Orwellian,” among many, many other examples of her bizarre thinking.

Yet Whoopi remains as a host on “The View” as many a conservative news host has been fired for a manufactured transgression that pales in comparison with her innumerable on-air catastrophes.

If anyone is the conspiracy theorist, it’s Goldberg, almost every single time she appears on “The View.”

Trump was president once, and not only did he not act like a dictator, but he also never did anything like Goldberg and other liberals are suggesting.

But, unless she believes the nonsense she spouts on a regular basis, there is a purpose to these outlandish claims. Goldberg, her co-hosts on “The View” and the other liberal media figures are trying to scare people into voting for Biden or whoever the Democratic nominee is come November.

It’s all about creating fear, because people who are afraid are not thinking rationally and are thus easier to control.

Regardless of Goldberg and her co-hosts’ claims to the contrary, it’s not rooted in truth.

