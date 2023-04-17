Whoopi Goldberg Humiliates Herself as She Fumes Over Americans Boycotting Bud Light

If surface-level analysis severely lacking any context was an Olympic sport, Whoopi Goldberg would easily be the most decorated athlete in American history.

The actress-turned-“The View” co-host has a long history of absurdist takes and humiliating moments while on that shrill show, and yet somehow, she may have just served up her most absurd, most humiliating take yet.

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” Goldberg wanted to talk about the ongoing culture war being waged over Bud Light and its association with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

That, in and of itself, is hardly embarrassing.

After all, Anheuser-Busch’s ongoing controversy is the topic du jour after Republicans and conservatives chose to boycott Bud Light. Everyone, from Kid Rock, to Donald Trump Jr., to Joe Rogan have an opinion on it.

It’s only natural for Goldberg to have one too.

The problem is that Goldberg’s issue with the Bud Light boycott lacks so much context, forethought, and critical thought, you’d almost assume it was a bad “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

But it was not a sketch. It was embarrassingly authentic to Goldberg.

You can watch the whole segment below:

Should conservatives stop boycotting Bud Light? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 6% (54 Votes) No: 94% (850 Votes)







“I’m a big Budweiser fan,” Goldberg said to begin the topic. “When I drank, I liked my Budweiser, okay? So, I have a lot of feeling about this.”

Good to know right off the bat that she has no intention of being fair or impartial here.

Anyhow, here’s embarrassment No. 1 for Goldberg: This issue she has such a strong feeling about? Apparently she doesn’t care enough to learn the name of the person behind this brouhaha.

“Bud Light’s ad campaign with trans influencer Dylan McDermott,” Goldberg began. Her co-hosts corrected her by telling Goldberg that the correct last name was “Mulvaney” not “McDermott.”

After giving some background on the whole controversy, Goldberg had just one question for all of the conservatives boycotting Bud Light:

“But what I want to know, what are you [conservatives] so angry about?” Goldberg asked, before launching into embarrassment No. 2: Making a statement that would make Captain Obvious blush.

“Beer does not have a…” an incredulous Goldberg said as she trailed off. “It’s not a Democrat or Republican. It doesn’t have a belief system. It’s just beer!”

Duh? Conservatives (and most able-brained folk) are very aware that inanimate objects don’t have political affiliations. Not a single person boycotting Bud Light is under the impression that the actual swill itself somehow has a stance on transgenderism. (Elsewhere in the clip, Goldberg also conveniently reminds people that the Bud Light Clydesdales aren’t transgender.)

No, conservatives are upset with the people (who are sentient and do have a belief system) pushing their LGBT agenda through a brand that has typically presented itself as blue-collar. That’s a key distinction, and it’s sad that Goldberg can’t see it.

It actually speaks volumes about what elites like Goldberg think of everyday Americans, but that’s a different rant for a different time.

Co-host Sunny Hostin added some clarification that “this is a transphobic issue,” before the whole segment, as these episodes of “The View” tend to, went completely off the rails.

About halfway through the clip, we hit embarrassment No. 3 for Goldberg and her panel: This entire conversation somehow shifts to Second Amendment rights and the NRA (the connection to the Bud Light boycott is tenuous at best.)

That just shows you how pre-programmed these leftists are. It’s embarrassing that, instead of formulating a coherent counter-argument or even bothering to understand the issue at heart in the first place, the segment devolved into: “Whose name was it, again?”, “Conservatives are so dumb they think beer is sentient,” and eventually settling on “Guns bad!”

That’s not a salient debate or thoughtful analysis. That’s regurgitating (largely debunked) leftist talking points and it’s embarrassing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.