Whoopi Goldberg Interrupts Panel on Trump's Appeals Court Win to Confront Audience Member

Whoopi Goldberg, one of the co-hosts of “The View,” interrupted the “Hot Topics” segment of the show to address an audience member who was apparently recording it.

“Sir, I have to, I have to stop you with the camera,” she said as she left her seat and walked across the set in the direction of the audience member.

“Because I can see you,” she added.

Someone in the audience, presumably the man Goldberg was addressing, shouted something in response that sounded like it might have been a protest that audience members record the show “all the time.”

Goldberg was having none of that argument, however.

“So do me a favor,” she said politely. “Don’t pull it out again.

“I’d appreciate that,” she concluded, as she turned to return to her seat. “Thank you.”

As Goldberg sat down to scattered applause, co-host Joy Behar asked, “What was he doing?”

“Recording,” fellow co-host Sara Haines responded, to which Behar responded, “Oh.”

According to a 2022 article from The U.S. Sun, cellphones are permitted in the studio during broadcasts of “The View,” but must be powered down and put away.

The report also stated that pandemic-era social distancing protocols were still in place and that audience members were required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, although it’s unknown whether those requirements remain in place in 2024.

You can see the brief interaction between Goldberg and the audience member below.

Whoopi Goldberg calls out audience member for recording during ‘The View’ pic.twitter.com/crdQAKSX60 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 26, 2024

According to The Daily Caller’s Nicole Silverio, the women had been discussing the recent appeals court decision that lowered the amount of the bond he was required to put up to prevent the state of New York from beginning to seize his assets.

“The panel discussed the appeals court on Monday cutting Trump’s $464 million bond to $175 million, which he has ten days to pay,” Silverio wrote. “Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in a Feb. 16 decision that he must pay $354 million in damages and around $100 million in interest to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sued the former president and the Trump Organization for allegedly overvaluing his assets to receive favorable loans.”

Immediately following the disruption, co-host Sunny Hostin said “the lowering of the bond was very appropriate.”

