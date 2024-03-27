Whoopi Goldberg Interrupts Panel on Trump's Appeals Court Win to Confront Audience Member

“So do me a favor,” she said politely. “Don’t pull it out again.
“I’d appreciate that,” she concluded, as she turned to return to her seat. “Thank you.”
As Goldberg sat down to scattered applause, co-host Joy Behar asked, “What was he doing?”
“Recording,” fellow co-host Sara Haines responded, to which Behar responded, “Oh.”
According to a 2022 article from The U.S. Sun, cellphones are permitted in the studio during broadcasts of “The View,” but must be powered down and put away.
The report also stated that pandemic-era social distancing protocols were still in place and that audience members were required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, although it’s unknown whether those requirements remain in place in 2024.
You can see the brief interaction between Goldberg and the audience member below.
According to The Daily Caller’s Nicole Silverio, the women had been discussing the recent appeals court decision that lowered the amount of the bond he was required to put up to prevent the state of New York from beginning to seize his assets.
“The panel discussed the appeals court on Monday cutting Trump’s $464 million bond to $175 million, which he has ten days to pay,” Silverio wrote. “Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in a Feb. 16 decision that he must pay $354 million in damages and around $100 million in interest to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sued the former president and the Trump Organization for allegedly overvaluing his assets to receive favorable loans.”
Immediately following the disruption, co-host Sunny Hostin said “the lowering of the bond was very appropriate.”
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.