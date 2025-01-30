Well, that didn’t take long.

One day after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s first media briefing, Whoopi Goldberg — first crone among equals on “The View” — lashed out at President Donald Trump’s chief mouthpiece, claiming she only got the job because of “wokeness. “

Leavitt, a political operative who lost a run for Congress in 2022 and served in the first Trump administration — along with serving as the national press secretary for his 2024 campaign — discussed wokeness when answering a question about a freeze on federal grants from the Office of Management and Budget.

“So, what does this pause mean? It means no more funding for illegal DEI programs,” she said, according to a White House transcript.

“It means no more funding for the Green New Scam that has cost American taxpayers tens of billions of dollars. It means no more funding for transgenderism and wokeness across our federal bureaucracy and agencies. No more funding for Green New Deal social engineering policies.”

Understandably, the flibbertigibbets on “The View” weren’t going to be happy about this, but even the most astute observers of the weekday gabfest probably didn’t see the intensity (or stupidity) of Goldberg’s rant coming.

“I would like this young lady who — this is her first job — I would like her to do a little homework,” Goldberg said.

There’s some irony in demanding Leavitt “do homework” while wrongly claiming that this was “her first job,” but honestly that’s the least of the issues with this short rant.

“She said something yesterday that really p***ed me off,” Goldberg said.

“And that was, she said, ‘There will be no wokeness here.’ Let me explain something to you! Because, without that wokeness, you might not have that job because–“

She was then interrupted by applause, because of course she was.

Nevertheless, she persisted: “Because women were not invited to that table. Women were not invited to many tables in this nation. The reason we fought and busted our behinds to make sure that you didn’t have to worry about this,” she said.

“And now to hear you talk about it — and to hear anybody talk about the wokeness. The wokeness was put in place for a reason! Because black people couldn’t get into colleges, because women could not get into the colleges they wanted to go to,” she continued.

“This is all women, see, this is not black, Asian, whatever — this is all women. Women were not invited to this party. It was a man’s world, and we busted our a**es to make sure that this was a person’s world!”

More applause, then: “Please, please stop using that phrase to talk about because you don’t understand what you’re saying!”

It’s worth noting that, after this paean to wokeness, Joy Behar insisted she only got the job because of her looks: “She’s been probably put in there because according to Donald Trump, she’s a 10,” she said, again to applause. “You know that’s what it is!”

Whoopi condescendingly directs her hate toward White House Press Secretary @karolineleavitt for denouncing wokeness. Shouting at her: “This young lady whose – this is her first job, I would like her to do a little homework. She said something yesterday that pissed me off…Let me… pic.twitter.com/ejlNTEtlHX — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 29, 2025

It rather undercuts that entire line of argument — the idea that “wokeness” blazed the trail to get her in front of the podium — by then having your sidekick chime in and say, basically, “Yeah, and she only got the job because she’s hot.” Good work, “The View.”

Honestly, it’s great to have this daily TDS struggle session on daytime TV with Trump as president again. Sure, The Donald lived rent-free in the panel’s heads even when he wasn’t in the Oval Office, but it’s exponentially better when he is.

For instance, without Trump as president, do you think that Whoopi Goldberg would be making an ardent, inordinately angry defense of “wokeness” and what it’s done for women — followed by Joy Behar putting down the woman in question in the most un-woke way possible?

But then, it shouldn’t be too hard to trigger them. As Sun Tsu said in “The Art of War“: “If your opponent is of choleric temper, seek to irritate him.” Or her, unless they’ve changed their pronouns recently.

Keep on keeping on, ladies of “The View.” Whenever America needs to gauge the political opinions of a bunch of aging hypomanic neurastheniacs on the verge of total breakdown thanks to the Bad Orange Man and the rest of his coterie, all we have to do is tune in for five minutes on any given weekday. Any more than that, however, is asking a bit too much.

