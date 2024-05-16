Whoopi Goldberg Launches Surprise Defense of Conservative Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker on 'The View'

As the old saying goes, a broken clock is right twice a day, and the ladies of “The View” can still make a good point on rare occasions.

Well, the latter is not an old saying, but, after an astonishing moment during the show on Thursday, it has a decent chance at entering the common vernacular.

Even more astonishing, this brief moment of mental clarity came from the woman who for years has seemed anxious to hold the title of Most Embarrassing Host, Whoopi Goldberg.

As seen in a clip from the show shared to the social media platform X, the ladies of “The View” were discussing the controversy surrounding Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s commencement speech.

Now, the devout Catholic Butker has gone viral for sharing views with the graduating class of the Catholic liberal arts college, Benedictine College.

Those views were not only consonant with 2,000 years of Catholic teaching, but were also uncontroversial among the general public until about five minutes ago.

He castigated cowardly bishops who refused to speak out on controversial issues, condemned the LGBT agenda, called out Catholic politicians like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, and urged the students there to live out their faith in the world.

Specifically, he called on men to live out their vocations as husbands and fathers, and — in the part that generated the most hysteria online — called on woman to embrace their unique vocations of wife, mother, and homemaker, calling the last “one of the most important titles of all.”

Have you ever intentionally watched “The View"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Predictably, his speech garnered all sorts of hysterical outrage from chronically online liberals, accusing him of telling women to “stay in the kitchen” and even creating a petition, with thousands of signatures, demanding he be cut from the Chiefs.

One of the typical bastions of hysterical liberalism, “The View,” however, did not totally buy into the hysteria.

Speaking about Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker’s commencement address to Benedictine College, Whoopi says she doesn’t agree but argues: “The same way we want respect when Colin Kaepernick takes a knee, we want to give respect to people whose ideas are different from ours…” pic.twitter.com/c4BnaZDaCv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 16, 2024

As seen in this clip, Goldberg began by mentioning the cowardly statement released by the NFL, that proclaimed, “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger,” People reported.

Goldberg, commenting on the statement, said, “Listen, I like when people say what they need to say. He’s at a Catholic college,” — context most of the outrage mob either missed or neglected to research — “He’s a staunch Catholic.”

Continuing her surprising defense, Goldberg then said, “These are his beliefs, and he’s welcome to them. I don’t have to believe them. I don’t have to accept them. The ladies that were sitting in that audience do not have to accept them.”

Funny how most of the keyboard warriors seemed to forget that part.

And really, Goldberg had a great point already: How did Butker expressing his Catholic beliefs at a Catholic college threaten them in any way?

They didn’t have to listen. They didn’t have to agree. They could’ve just disagreed and moved on with their lives.

Doubling down, Goldberg then added, “The same way we want respect when Colin Kaepernick takes a knee, we want to give respect to people whose ideas are different from ours,” — and here was where her comments went off the rails — “because the man who says he wants to be president … he says the way to act is to take away people’s right to say how they feel.”

Leave it to Goldberg to make an uncharacteristically great point, then spoil it with a nice dose of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Obviously, Donald Trump has never said any such thing and has rather upheld people’s right to speak their minds freely, as Butker did at the commencement.

Also, as OutKick pointed out, the key difference with Kaepernick and Butker, which most hysterical leftist have missed, was that Kaepernick protested during NFL games, in his uniform, in his professional capacity as an NFL player.

That was what made many go sour on him.

Butker was speaking purely in his personal capacity.

But, overall, for once Goldberg was right.

Why should Butker face possible termination of his contract simply for expressing his beliefs in his personal capacity?

He was exercising his right to free speech, and Goldberg was right to insist that people can respect that while still disagreeing with him.

It was an oasis of sanity in a howling desert sandstorm of unhinged wokeness.

Too bad such brief moments of clarity are becoming fewer and farther between from the American left.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.