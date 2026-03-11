...What? Whoopi Goldberg Makes Bizarre Connection Between Nancy Guthrie Case and Iran Conflict

When the day comes that ABC daytime talk show “The View” is cancelled, somebody, somewhere will likely shed a tear.

(It won’t be this writer, but I digress.)

After all, what other singular television program can you tune into that regularly attacks Christians, proffers unhinged conspiracy theories, is ragingly misandrist, and has a permanent affliction of Trump Derangement Syndrome?

It’s a leftist’s fever dream of quality television.

Speaking of fever dreams, it appears one of the show’s co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, suffered through one live on-air as the panel discussed Operation Epic Fury, the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation targeting Iran.

“It’s nutty as hell,” Goldberg said. “And you’re right. Every day is something new. And it’s, you know, I was thinking about it yesterday because I thought, well, okay, why haven’t we been talking about Savannah Guthrie and what’s going on there?

“Why have we not been talking about the Epstein files? Because that’s still there.”

(As Goldberg was making this bizarre point, her fellow co-hosts were vocally agreeing with her.)

“This is meant to get us so worked up that we are unable to see anything else,” Goldberg continued.

Right on cue, co-host Sunny Hostin interjected.

“It’s a very wag the dog feeling,” she said. “Very wag the dog feeling.”

You can watch the entire episode for yourself below:

Oh boy. Where to even begin?

No, Whoopi, Operation Epic Fury is not some grand PR feint meant to divert attention away from other issues.

Look, nobody is suggesting that the ongoing Iran conflict is somehow above reproach. There are plenty of valid criticisms to be made, especially those coming from Trump supporters who strongly back the whole “no new wars” thing — something the president has, in fact, campaigned on.

But while I’m not smart enough to offer a legitimate take on this conflict, the co-hosts of “The View” definitely aren’t either.

If this really were some elaborate attempt by President Donald Trump to divert public attention, it would rank among the most incompetent distraction strategies ever conceived.

According to the logic on display at “The View,” the president tried to steer the public away from polarizing headlines by… launching a massively polarizing military operation involving Iran and Israel. The idea that such a move would somehow make people stop paying attention to controversy requires a level of cable news brain rot that would be impressive if it weren’t so embarrassing.

Then there’s the invocation of the missing person case.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is undeniably tragic, and the concern surrounding it is entirely understandable. But the grim reality of such long-running cases is that media coverage often fades as investigators exhaust leads and the story develops more slowly.

That’s not evidence of some shadowy political plot; it’s simply the unfortunate way news cycles work. To suggest that a military operation involving multiple nations was launched to bury coverage of an individual case crosses the line from sloppy commentary into something very much approaching exploitation — which is ironic.

And that’s the broader problem with “The View.”

It doesn’t just traffic in partisan takes, as that’s expected on daytime television. It regularly leaps from partisan takes to outright conspiratorial thinking, with the panel nodding along as if the most far-fetched explanation must automatically be the correct one.

Instead of informing viewers or even offering coherent opinion, the show often devolves into a feedback loop where speculation hardens into certainty within the span of a single segment.

At some point, you almost have to admire the consistency. No matter the topic — foreign policy, domestic politics, or breaking news — it somehow circles back to the same conclusion: everything is a scheme, everything is a cover-up, and everything is ultimately somehow the fault of Donald Trump.

For a show that prides itself on conversation, the most remarkable thing about “The View” is how rarely any real thinking seems to occur.

