Whoopi Goldberg Makes Disturbing Personal Confession on Live TV That No One Needed to Know

 By Jack Davis  May 11, 2023 at 6:58am
Information no one sought to know was provided on ABC’s “The View” Wednesday when the subject turned to underwear.

The topic was the focus of a travel column in The Washington Post on Tuesday that noted a social media frenzy was triggered by a woman who went online asking how much underwear to pack for a 14-day trip.

Which made it just right for “The View” to discuss.

“You know, we talk about really deep things here. And this is one of them, it’s so, just, it’s so hard to discuss, but I’m going to bring it up,” Whoopi Goldberg said.

“It’s the great underwear debate,” she said, referring to the Post article and noting there were strong opinions on the subject.

“I don’t wear underwear, so it’s not a question I have to think about,” Goldberg said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin then noted the discussion focused on a 14-day trip.

“I still don’t bring underwear!” Goldberg said.

Joy Behar confirmed this essential information: “She doesn’t wear underwear.”

The other co-hosts also shared their personal practices.

“I’m not kidding, I pack like I might pee my pants twice a day on a trip,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said.

“Yeah, you might pee your pants twice a day,” Sara Haines said.

Hostin chimed in to say she would bring 16 pairs on a 14-day trip.

Behar said she took a different approach to underwear while traveling: “I throw them away as I go along. I bring old underwear, and after I wear it, I throw it out.”

“Are they pretty underwear?” Hostin asked.

“No, they’re just, you know, high-waisted bloomers, OK?” Behar said.



Twitter was clear that all of this was too much information.

Seth Miller, editor of airline-industry news site PaxEx.aero, told the Post the subject is intensely personal.

“The style, the color, the material, all those things people feel pretty strongly about for comfort,” Miller said, noting that buying replacement underwear on a trip is disorienting for some people.


“We fall into three patterns, going by either highly specific math, blind fear or chaotic vibes,” the Post’s Natalie Compton wrote.

“I heard from those who decide by calculations like doubling underwear by the days of their trip or multiplying the number of days times 1.3; others who went with my loose handful approach; and panic packers who throw entire underwear drawers into their suitcases, fearing the worst,” she said.

