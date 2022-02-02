Following her questionable remarks about the Holocaust on Monday, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg was suspended by ABC, and she is reportedly not pleased with the decision.

According to the New York Post, Goldberg was “livid” after learning of her suspension.

“She feels ABC executives mishandled this,” an anonymous source told the Post. “She followed their playbook. She went on ‘The Late Show with [Stephen] Colbert’ and then apologized again on ‘The View’ the next day.”

In her original comments on Monday, Goldberg said “the Holocaust isn’t about race.”

After repeating the claim multiple times even amid pushback from the other hosts, she said the Holocaust was instead about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

Sparks fly as The View panel confronts Whoopi after she says “the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race.”

“Well, the considered Jews a different race,” Joy Behar says. “But it’s about white supremacy. It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies,” Ana Navarro adds. pic.twitter.com/GZwZSi2qXi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 31, 2022

Many quickly criticized the comments, and The Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro pointed out that Adolf Hitler himself said he saw Jewish people as racially inferior.

Whoopi Goldberg: “The Holocaust isn’t about race!”

Hitler in “Mein Kampf”: “Is not their very existence founded on one great lie, namely, that they are a religious community, where as in reality they are a race?” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 31, 2022

Following the backlash, Goldberg issued an apology on Twitter.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man,'” she wrote. “I should have said it is about both.”

Yet when Goldberg appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday night, she essentially repeated her comments from earlier in the day.

Colbert asked Goldberg whether she understood that the Nazis considered their hatred of Jews a racial issue.

“The Nazis lied,” Goldberg said. “It wasn’t. They had issues with ethnicity, not with race, because most of the Nazis were white people, and most of the people they were attacking were white people.”



On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” Goldberg said the Holocaust “is indeed about race.”

Yet the damage had already been done, and ABC News president Kim Godwin announced her two-week suspension on Tuesday.

The Post reported that Goldberg is threatening to leave “The View” altogether.

“Her ego has been hurt and she’s telling people she’s going to quit,” the source told the outlet.

