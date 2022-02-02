Share
Whoopi Goldberg Reportedly Making Threats After Getting Suspended from 'The View'

 By Grant Atkinson  February 2, 2022 at 3:53pm
Following her questionable remarks about the Holocaust on Monday, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg was suspended by ABC, and she is reportedly not pleased with the decision.

According to the New York Post, Goldberg was “livid” after learning of her suspension.

“She feels ABC executives mishandled this,” an anonymous source told the Post. “She followed their playbook. She went on ‘The Late Show with [Stephen] Colbert’ and then apologized again on ‘The View’ the next day.”

In her original comments on Monday, Goldberg said “the Holocaust isn’t about race.”

After repeating the claim multiple times even amid pushback from the other hosts, she said the Holocaust was instead about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

'America Is Next': The Grassroots Protest Sweeping the Globe Is Set to Begin in the Land of the Free

Many quickly criticized the comments, and The Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro pointed out that Adolf Hitler himself said he saw Jewish people as racially inferior.

Following the backlash, Goldberg issued an apology on Twitter.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man,'” she wrote. “I should have said it is about both.”

Whoopi Goldberg Hit with Major Punishment for Her 'Wrong and Hurtful' Holocaust Comments

Yet when Goldberg appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday night, she essentially repeated her comments from earlier in the day.

Colbert asked Goldberg whether she understood that the Nazis considered their hatred of Jews a racial issue.

“The Nazis lied,” Goldberg said. “It wasn’t. They had issues with ethnicity, not with race, because most of the Nazis were white people, and most of the people they were attacking were white people.”


On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” Goldberg said the Holocaust “is indeed about race.”

Yet the damage had already been done, and ABC News president Kim Godwin announced her two-week suspension on Tuesday.

The Post reported that Goldberg is threatening to leave “The View” altogether.

“Her ego has been hurt and she’s telling people she’s going to quit,” the source told the outlet.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Conversation