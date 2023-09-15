Whoopi Goldberg halted a political discussion on Thursday’s episode of “The View” to ask co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin a deeply personal question.

“Are you pregnant?” Goldberg asked a visibly shocked Griffin, who quickly responded: “No!”

“Oh my god!” Griffin, 34, continued as she laughed and gasped over the question.

“You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant!”

Fellow co-host Joy Behar added what everyone was thinking and asked Goldberg, “Why would you say that?”







Goldberg’s question came out of left field, as she was having an exchange with Sunny Hostin regarding Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney’s decision to not seek re-election.

Trying to keep the clearly awkward mood light, Griffin continued, “Why, do I look pregnant?” To which Goldberg doubled down and said, “Yes, I just got a vibe. I’m so sorry.”

Griffin, the White House director of strategic communications under President Donald Trump in 2020, said that while she is not pregnant, she is open to the idea of having children, as she and her husband “are thinking about it.”

Should Whoopi have asked that question? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (2 Votes) No: 96% (48 Votes)

But Griffin did tell Goldberg she would “take a test when I get home just to be sure.”

In a post-show podcast interview with “The View: Behind the Table,” Griffin briefly discussed the uncomfortable moment with Executive Producer Brian Teta.



Griffin recalled the “fortuitous timing” of it, as her mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law were in the front row of the audience. She noted the two relatives previously tried to visit the set, but Griffin had tested positive for COVID before a show.

“I’m giving credit to my makeup artist for making my face look like it was glowing,” she added with a laugh.

Griffin tried to explain that Goldberg just thinks out loud at times, and she took it as a compliment that she was “glowing.”

Griffin added, “She’s so sweet. At the break, she was like apologizing to me and giving me the heart sign.”

“That’s what makes the show fun,” Griffin continued before reiterating that she is not pregnant.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.