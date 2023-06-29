Whoopi Has Meltdown Over Supreme Court Decision, 'The View' Hosts Then Start Targeting White Women

Affirmative action, due to all of its purported benefits and warts, has always been a complicated topic of discussion worthy of nuance and forethought.

In other words, it’s just about the absolute worst topic of conversation for “The View,” a show that has always been far more interested in feelings than facts.

But naturally, with affirmative action thrust into the spotlight on Thursday after the Supreme Court found it unconstitutional as part of the college admissions process, the topic was unavoidable on the talk show.

“The Supreme Court has upset a 45 year precedent, ruling [affirmative action] unconstitutional for universities to consider race in admissions,” a visibly annoyed Whoopi Goldberg began. “Now the 14th Amendment is supposed to promise equal protection, but if everyone was actually treated equally, we wouldn’t have had to put in affirmative action.”

After a round of gagworthy applause, Goldberg’s meltdown continued as she began to compare wanting a meritocracy to wanting segregation.

“Wouldn’t have had to do it. People wouldn’t have had to march, and beg, and gotten hosed and all of these things that people did to just balance us out with everything else going on in the country,” Goldberg said.

Things did not get better as the other co-hosts of “The View” took their turns speaking.

In fact, things took a sharp turn for the worse (even by this show’s pitiful standards) as it devolved into full-faced racism and sexism.

“The group that has been most successful in accessing diversity initiatives are white women,” co-host Sunny Hostin said.

“She’s not saying anything against white women,” Goldberg said, jumping in.

Hostin is literally saying white women are scam artists in that statement, but sure, that’s not “anything against white women.”

Hilariously, the most telling part of this entire diatribe was when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin (the token Republican on the panel) brought up that it was actually Asian American students who were spearheading this move to take down affirmative action.

How was that little factoid received?

Hostin dismissed Asian student concerns about racial representation quotas because of “legacy” and “sports” admissions.

Goldberg, meanwhile, appeared to suffer something of a glitch in the matrix as the fact that non-white people were spearheading this take-down of affirmative action did not seem to compute with her pre-programmed brain.

She merely defaulted to her racist talking points (which can generously be summed up into: “Imagine how the black/Asian/Latino/purple child feels seeing this racism from SCOTUS!”) instead of actually addressing any of the issues head-on.

The most maddening part is that “The View” came so close to actually stumbling on a salient, relevant point when they discussed the falling black enrollment in California universities after schools ditched affirmative action.

“So, in my view, pretending [race] is no longer an issue exacerbates the problem,” Hostin began. “If you look at a place like California, you had affirmative action dismantled in California in 1998.

“The very next year, 50 percent of blacks and Latinos were no longer in those institutions. It has gotten smaller and smaller and smaller since affirmative action was taken away.”

Shouldn’t that lend itself to a far deeper issue than how colleges decide admissions?

While leftists and “The View” are incapable of giving anything more than surface level thought (seriously, how many of the world’s ills are due to some nebulous form of “racism”?), they are actually tugging on a fascinating thread.

What is it, whether it’s culturally, spiritually, or whatever it may be, that lends itself to these trends when it comes to college admissions?

Speaking from experience, immigrant Asian parents are scarily fixated on attending “brand name” Ivy League schools. (This writer shall forever remain a mild disappointment to his parents for never having attended Harvard.)

Is that singular fixation on Ivy League schools something that’s ingrained in young Asian-Americans? Perhaps.

Is that a stereotype? Absolutely. But every stereotype begins with a kernel of truth, and it would have been a far more illuminating discussion topic than whatever this dreck from “The View” amounted to.

Just as interestingly, as the Education Data Initiative denotes, college enrollment across the board has largely declined since 2010. That’s all full-time college enrollment, regardless of race.

This is obviously much more substantive and meaningful discourse about racial subcultures and the rapidly diminishing value of a college degree.

Leave it to “The View” to make it about something as mundane and derivative as “racism.”

