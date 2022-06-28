Whoopi's Unhinged Rant - Threatens Justice Thomas 'Better Hope They Don't Come for You'

Intended as a forum to deliberate the political issues of the day, ABC’s popular program “The View” has devolved into an arena for its co-hosts to attack anyone or anything they disagree with. The problem is they are far less informed and intelligent than they would like their viewers to believe. And as Democrats often do when backed into a corner, they immediately revert to ad-hominem attacks. Somehow, when they all fervently agree on something, their opinion suddenly becomes the settled truth.

The panel’s moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, still smoldering from the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade on Friday, directed her fire at Associate Justice Clarence Thomas during Monday’s broadcast of the show.

Lying to her viewers, Goldberg said, “Because what’s next, as Clarence Thomas is signaling, they would like to get rid of contraception. Do you understand sir? No, because you don’t have to use it.”

The notion that Republicans will go after contraception next is pure projection and hyperbole by the left.

She continued, “We [blacks] were not in the Constitution either. We were not even people in the Constitution.”

This is a reference to the “Three-Fifths Clause” in Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution which states: “Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three-fifths of all other Persons.”

This meant, for the purpose of determining congressional representation and taxes, people who were not free, the slaves, would be counted as three-fifths of a free individual.

Goldberg warned Justice Thomas, “You better hope that nobody says, ‘You know, you’re not in the Constitution. You’re back to being a quarter of a person.’”

Although slavery was an egregious institution, it seems to me we fought a bloody war to end it. And it’s worth noting that, as much as Democrats try to paint Republicans as “racists,” it was the Democratic Party who seceded from the nation and took up arms to keep slavery in place.

Moreover, it was Senate Democrats who tried to block the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Next, she took aim at his wife, Ginny Thomas, who is white.

“You better hope that they don’t come for you, Clarence, and say you should not be married to your wife, who happens to be white.”

Like Goldberg’s absurd insinuation that Thomas would like to “get rid of contraception,” her invention that interracial marriage is on the table is a lie.

Whoopi issues a warning to Justice Thomas: “You better hope they don’t come for you Clarence Thomas,” she sneered, suggesting they will ban his interracial marriage next. She goes on to suggest the court will bring back slavery. pic.twitter.com/y7ukOo2js9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 27, 2022

Not a single one of Goldberg’s remarks has any basis in fact, which is what typically happens when she goes into one of her emotional rants.

Her idea of a political debate is to destroy her target based on false premises, a strategy at which the left excels. Particularly when their position contains no substance.

In fact, the level of their emotion is inversely related to the amount of truth contained in the point they are trying to make. The less truth, the more unhinged they become.

These attacks work when they are speaking to like-minded peers. Goldberg’s stupid remarks were frequently rewarded by applause from her audience and the others on the panel agreed with her as well.

But wouldn’t it be great to watch Goldberg debate someone like conservative commentator Ben Shapiro who would expose her for the fraud she is?

Thomas has been the victim of countless (actual) racist attacks because liberals cannot tolerate black conservatives. He has been called “Uncle Thomas,” slurs and his life has been threatened.

His vote to overturn Roe v. Wade has the left especially inflamed and he has become the primary punching bag for many of them.

Never mind the fact that the reversal of Roe does not criminalize abortion as liberals would have us believe, but merely returns legal authority over abortion to the states.

Forget that Democrats have had many opportunities to codify abortion rights in the 50 years since the Roe decision. Or that they had eight years to exert pressure on their hero, former Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September 2020 at the age of 87, to retire from the Supreme Court.

In their minds, Thomas is a monster who is coming after their civil rights and no ad-hominem smear is off-limits. This is their modus operandi.

But is it really too much to ask for just a little substance next time?

