Whoops: Resurfaced Video Goes Viral After It Shows Exactly Why Dems Need Illegal Immigrants

A video from one Democratic member of Congress explains succinctly the connections between politics and illegal immigration.

“I’m from Brooklyn, New York. We have a diaspora that can absorb a significant number of these migrants. When I hear colleagues talk about the doors of the inn being closed, no room at the inn, I’m saying I need more people in my district just for redistricting purposes,” Democratic Rep. Yvette Clark said in a video posted to X.

“And those members could clearly fit here,” she said.

“Wow. Democrat Rep. Yvette Clark said the quiet part out loud,” Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas posted on X.

The X account End Wokeness agreed, writing, “This is how you hijack democracy.”

Fox News reported that the video was from a 2021 House Foreign Affairs Committee briefing.

Wow. Democrat Rep. Yvette Clark said the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/cRCmjD2HhN — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) July 22, 2025

The video attracted the attention of Republican Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona in March.

“Democrats wanted millions of illegals to invade America for redistricting purposes. Don’t take my word for it. Listen to Rep. Yvette Clarke say the quiet part out loud,” he posted on X.

“As open borders destroyed American lives, the Democrat Party turned a blind eye to gain power.”

Commentator Kyle Becker said on X, the clip proves “Democrats are as anti-American as it gets.”

“It is madness that American citizens are footing the bill for foreigners to come here, use our social services, our education services, our infrastructure, and then retire at our expense,” Becker said on X. “All because the anti-American Democratic Party wants a few extra seats in Congress. Enough!”

In an Op-Ed in the New York Post, former New York state Lt. Gov. Betsy McCaughey wrote that the influx of illegal immigrants was a political bonanza for more than just Clarke.

“New York’s Democratic politicians benefit from the deluge. The more migrants come here, the more congressional seats and clout in the Electoral College New York is able to maintain,” she wrote.

“The busloads coming in from the southern border offset the moving vans exiting the city carrying New Yorkers in search of better places to live,” she wrote. “Migrants are actually helping protect Democratic members of Congress from losing their districts as the city’s population shrinks.”

Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee has introduced a bill that would bar illegal immigrants from being counted for Census purposes.

“It is unconscionable that illegal immigrants and non-citizens are counted toward congressional district apportionment and our electoral map for the presidency, which also heavily skews the seat count in the U.S. House of Representatives,” he said in a news release on his website.

“While people continue to flee Democrat-run cities, desperate Democrats have back-filled the mass exodus with illegal immigrants so that they do not lose their seats in Congress or their electoral votes, hence artificially boosting their political power and in turn diluting the power of other Americans’ votes.”

