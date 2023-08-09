'Whose Line' Star Wayne Brady Comes Out as LGBT, Explains How Robin Williams Impacted Decision

Game show host Wayne Brady said this week he is not only bisexual but that his sexual interests also include presumably people who identify as other genders.

The revelation from the “Let’s Make a Deal” host came during an interview with People magazine that was published on Monday.

Brady, 51, told the outlet, “I am pansexual… I don’t think I’m gay.”

He added it was a way of saying, “Bisexual — with an open mind!”

Brady said he first made the revelation to his former wife who was happy for his LGBT revelation after their divorce.

He told the outlet he had to do research before he could discover his sexuality.

“In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything,” Brady said.

He continued:

“So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary.

“Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

The show host and comedian was panned on X, previously known as Twitter, for announcing his pansexuality:

I’m glad that it’s finally settled what peoples Wayne Brady is willing to have sex with, I know many of us were spending a lot of time thinking about the question and it’s good to have an answer to settle our minds — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 9, 2023

A lot of people seem to be making fun of this guy but not me. It takes a lot of bravery to admit you have sex with cooking ware. https://t.co/cB6iXDO6ac — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) August 8, 2023

Stunning and brave.https://t.co/wEvZf9zEdT — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 9, 2023

Wayne Brady Comes Out As Needing Attention https://t.co/q8m2nfumWV pic.twitter.com/Fz3pXxBf98 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 8, 2023

Wayne Brady comes out as having always been this thing that was invented 5 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/FvsMxoo1LL — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) August 8, 2023

Brady said the 2014 suicide of actor and comedian Robin Williams led him to seek mental health treatment.

“Once I opened that door to myself though, I had to start learning about myself, and I had to start owning up to things that maybe I’d either repressed, suppressed, or just didn’t wanna deal with,” he said.

The former “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star said he had at times throughout his life found himself attracted to other men but decided not to act on his feelings because he didn’t want to be called “gay.”

According to WebMD, pansexuality is the “romantic, emotional, and/or sexual attraction to people regardless of their gender.”

Brady said he has embraced being willing to date anyone but that he is single for now.

Referring to himself in the third person, he concluded, “Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”

