Share
News

'Whose Line' Star Wayne Brady Comes Out as LGBT, Explains How Robin Williams Impacted Decision

 By Johnathan Jones  August 9, 2023 at 12:48pm
Share

Game show host Wayne Brady said this week he is not only bisexual but that his sexual interests also include presumably people who identify as other genders.

The revelation from the “Let’s Make a Deal” host came during an interview with People magazine that was published on Monday.

Brady, 51, told the outlet, “I am pansexual… I don’t think I’m gay.”

He added it was a way of saying, “Bisexual — with an open mind!”

Brady said he first made the revelation to his former wife who was happy for his LGBT revelation after their divorce.

Trending:
White House Stepped on a Land Mine by Stripping Press Credentials: Landmark First Amendment Lawsuit Filed

He told the outlet he had to do research before he could discover his sexuality.

“In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything,” Brady said.

He continued:

“So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary.

Does Brady’s confession seem legitimate?

“Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

The show host and comedian was panned on X, previously known as Twitter, for announcing his pansexuality:

Related:
Megan Rapinoe Breaks Silence After Painful World Cup Elimination

Brady said the 2014 suicide of actor and comedian Robin Williams led him to seek mental health treatment.

“Once I opened that door to myself though, I had to start learning about myself, and I had to start owning up to things that maybe I’d either repressed, suppressed, or just didn’t wanna deal with,” he said.

The former “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star said he had at times throughout his life found himself attracted to other men but decided not to act on his feelings because he didn’t want to be called “gay.”

According to WebMD, pansexuality is the “romantic, emotional, and/or sexual attraction to people regardless of their gender.”

Brady said he has embraced being willing to date anyone but that he is single for now.

Referring to himself in the third person, he concluded, “Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Top Republicans Immediately Blast Appointment of David Weiss as Hunter Biden Special Counsel
17-Year-Old Charged with Anti-Black, Anti-LGBT Hate-Crime Murder Despite Footage That Appears to Tell a Different Story
Breaking: Musk-Zuckerberg Fight Details Nearly Set - Italian 'Epic Location' Worthy of Gladiators
Trump Rages After Jack Smith Proposes Trial Date and General Schedule: 'Election Interference!'
Democratic Senator 'Very Seriously' Considering Ditching Party: 'The Brand Has Become So Bad'
See more...

Conversation