Whenever a story about voter fraud breaks, the establishment media is nowhere to be found.

When it comes to debunking overzealous, unsubstantiated claims of widespread, coordinated voter fraud that could have altered the results of the 2020 presidential election, they sure have plenty to say.

But when a story reveals the cracks in our voting system, or the vulnerability of unsolicited universal vote-by-mail systems, the media at large becomes dead silent.

This followed on Thursday, when news of voter fraud in Racine County, Wisconsin, went mostly unreported.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling revealed, “Election statute was in fact not just broken but shattered by members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission,” WITI-TV reported.

It all began when Schmaling’s office received a complaint from the relative of a recently deceased resident of the Ridgewood Care nursing home facility.

Apparently, despite suffering serious cognitive difficulties, records showed the resident had voted via absentee ballot in the 2020 election.

After an investigation had been conducted, the sheriff’s office found there to be more than one unusual case of voter irregularities occurring at that very same facility.

According to WITI, “eight of 42 families of residents at Ridgewood Care Facility said their loved ones didn’t have the cognitive ability to vote and yet did.”

During the Thursday announcement, Schmaling called on Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to investigate whether other similar potential examples of voter fraud may have happened in the state.

Nursing home residents continue to find themselves at the center of voter fraud controversies and not only in Wisconsin.

On Oct. 11, Trenae Myesha Rainey of Macomb County, Michigan, was charged with crimes related to similar attempts to commit voter fraud.

During her time working at a nursing home, Rainey stole a stack of “roughly two dozen absentee voter applications” meant for using home residents, filled them in herself, forged the residents’ signatures and submitted them illegally.

It remains unclear if the party responsible in Wisconsin will face justice as Rainey did.

Under the universal mail-in voting system Democrats hope to spread to every state in America, cases like this will likely continue to become more and more common.

Perhaps if the establishment media covered these cases, then maybe more Americans would wake up and realize what a grave threat to our democracy these policies truly are.

