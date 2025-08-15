Share
Widespread Anti-ICE Violence Escalates: ICE Office Evacuated After 'Suspicious White Powder' Arrives

 By Nick Givas  August 15, 2025 at 1:18pm
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in New York City’s Federal Plaza had to be evacuated Thursday after envelopes containing an unidentified white powder were discovered on the grounds.

“New Yorkers, I have been preliminarily briefed on the matter unfolding at 26 Federal Plaza, where envelopes containing white powder were discovered,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams wrote on the social media site X. “I want to also reassure you that there are no known injuries at this time.”

He added, “While we await test results from our federal partners, @FDNY Hazmat teams are on the ground to ensure the safety of everyone inside and outside of the building.”

Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




