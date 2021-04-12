Looting and rioting raged through a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday after police shot and killed a man during a traffic stop.

As the violence continued in the city of Brooklyn Center, Mayor Mike Elliott issued a curfew until 6 a.m. Monday. Brooklyn Center shut down schools and other activities set for Monday, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, came amid high tensions in the Minneapolis area due to the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with last May’s death of George Floyd.

Widespread looting damaged multiple businesses, as documented by videos shared on social media.

They’re looting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota at this moment. Because, you know, justice and stuff like that.pic.twitter.com/GvcEx87f98 — First Words (@unscriptedmike) April 12, 2021

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota GameStop currently being loooted pic.twitter.com/tNoEysFE0n — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 12, 2021

A mob marched to the police station, which was vandalized. Police and National Guard troops tried to disperse the crowds, using tear gas, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets, the Star Tribune reported.

This is worst than the 1st night of the Minneapolis riots last May. Numerous stores have been hit around the area and there are not enough police – people keep returning to looted stores to finish off when cops move. Extremely chaotic and no one is going home. — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 12, 2021

After a police car left, looting resumed back inside the Holiday gas station. Someone else abandoned their car which was looted too. People continue to drive around erratically in the streets and go from location to location. pic.twitter.com/DX1IeJTeun — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 12, 2021

Brooklyn Center police said the shooting took place at about 2 p.m. Sunday, when police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Police said they were taking the driver, for whom a warrant had been issued, into custody when he got back into his vehicle.

One officer fired, hitting the driver, police said.

The car traveled a few blocks and then crashed into another vehicle. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in the car was treated for injuries police said were not life-threatening.

Liquor store currently being looted with people trying to take an ATM too.#BrooklynCenter pic.twitter.com/9kYP5h8jRg — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 12, 2021

More images from the Brooklyn Center Minnesota police department. pic.twitter.com/8v55l3Fks6 — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) April 12, 2021

Officials offered condolences.

“Our entire community is filled with grief following today’s officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20 year old young man. Our hearts are with his family, and with all those in our community impacted by this tragedy,” Elliott said, according to the Star Tribune, noting that the shooting is under investigation by the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“While we await additional information from the BCA, who is leading the investigation, we continue to ask that members of our community gathering do so peacefully, amid our calls for transparency and accountability.”

Gov. Tim Walz tweeted that he was “praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement.”

I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 12, 2021

Katie Wright, the victim’s mother, said he did nothing wrong.

“All he did was have air fresheners in the car and they told him to get out of the car,” Wright said, saying her son called her as police pulled him over.

She said someone said, “Daunte, don’t run” before the call ended.

“He got out of the car, and his girlfriend said they shot him,” she said.

“He got back in the car, and he drove away and crashed and now he’s dead on the ground since 1:47. … Nobody will tell us anything. Nobody will talk to us. … I said please take my son off the ground.”

Minneapolis Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said the National Guard will have a beefed-up presence in the city.

On Sunday night, he said, “rocks and other objects” were thrown at law enforcement.

