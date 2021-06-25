Path 27
News

Widow of John McAfee Says He Was Not Suicidal, Reveals His Final Words to Her

Erin Coates June 25, 2021 at 10:30am
Path 27

The widow of antivirus software tech tycoon and libertarian advocate John McAfee blamed U.S. authorities for her husband’s Wednesday death and said he was not suicidal.

McAfee was found dead in a Spanish jail cell Wednesday in what Spanish authorities and his lawyer ruled an apparent suicide.

Janice McAfee is calling for an investigation into her husband’s death, according to Reuters.

“His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening,'” she told reporters Friday outside the Barcelona prison where McAfee had been held.

“Those words are not words of someone who is suicidal.”

Trending:
'Titanic' Blunder Leaves Biden in a Bad Spot, Might Be Forced to Give Massive Support to Trump

The infamous tech baron was arrested in October at the Barcelona airport as he tried to board a flight to Istanbul with a British passport, Reuters reported.

The 75- year-old was discovered dead in his cell after the Spanish high court authorized his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges.

Janice McAfee said the United States is to blame for her husband’s death.

“I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy,” she said.

Do you think an investigation will reveal different results?

“Because of these politically motivated charges against him, my husband is now dead.”

She added, “I don’t believe he did this, I will get answers.”

McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the tech tycoon died by hanging.

Villalba told Reuters the family was waiting for official autopsy results, but they asked him to request a second independent autopsy after the first is completed.

Janice McAfee said her husband planned to appeal the Spanish court ruling that authorized his extradition.

Related:
Mysterious Post Shows Up on John McAfee's Social Media Account Minutes After He Was Reported Dead

He had previously been charged with financial crimes in two U.S. federal court districts.

In July 2020, McAfee released a video calling out the “Deep State,” which he said was made up of unelected, career U.S. government employees who hold far too much control over the lives of Americans.

McAfee also claimed the U.S. government was targeting him for political purposes.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Widow of John McAfee Says He Was Not Suicidal, Reveals His Final Words to Her
Leftist Senators Furious as Biden Agrees to Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal That Cuts His Original Proposal in Half
Report: LeBron James Has Opted Out of Representing the United States at the Olympics Yet Again
Transgender Runner Ruled Ineligible for Olympic Trials Over Testosterone Rule
Manhunt Underway for 'Coward' Who Allegedly Shot Police Officer in Head - Huge Reward Offered
See more...

Conversation