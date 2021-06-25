The widow of antivirus software tech tycoon and libertarian advocate John McAfee blamed U.S. authorities for her husband’s Wednesday death and said he was not suicidal.

McAfee was found dead in a Spanish jail cell Wednesday in what Spanish authorities and his lawyer ruled an apparent suicide.

Janice McAfee is calling for an investigation into her husband’s death, according to Reuters.

“His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening,'” she told reporters Friday outside the Barcelona prison where McAfee had been held.

“Those words are not words of someone who is suicidal.”

The infamous tech baron was arrested in October at the Barcelona airport as he tried to board a flight to Istanbul with a British passport, Reuters reported.

The 75- year-old was discovered dead in his cell after the Spanish high court authorized his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges.

Janice McAfee said the United States is to blame for her husband’s death.

“I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy,” she said.

“Because of these politically motivated charges against him, my husband is now dead.”

She added, “I don’t believe he did this, I will get answers.”

McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the tech tycoon died by hanging.

Villalba told Reuters the family was waiting for official autopsy results, but they asked him to request a second independent autopsy after the first is completed.

Janice McAfee said her husband planned to appeal the Spanish court ruling that authorized his extradition.

He had previously been charged with financial crimes in two U.S. federal court districts.

In July 2020, McAfee released a video calling out the “Deep State,” which he said was made up of unelected, career U.S. government employees who hold far too much control over the lives of Americans.

McAfee also claimed the U.S. government was targeting him for political purposes.

