Commentary

Widow of Slain NYPD Officer Gets Standing Ovation After Ripping Woke Manhattan DA in Powerful Eulogy

 By Randy DeSoto  January 28, 2022 at 3:22pm
Dominique Luzuriaga, widow of fallen New York City Police officer Jason Rivera, drew a standing ovation while speaking at her husband’s funeral Friday after letting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have it for his soft-on-crime policies.

Luzuriaga struggled to maintain her composure as she spoke before the thousands of police officers, public officials, family and friends at Rivera’s memorial at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in midtown Manhattan.

She lamented that she and her husband had argued before he went to work on Jan. 21, when an assailant shot and killed Rivera, 22, and his partner Wilbert Mora, 27.

“You know it’s hard being a cop’s wife sometimes. It is hard being patient when plans were canceled or we would go days without seeing each other or when you had to write a report that would take forever because you had to voucher so many things,” Luzuriaga said.

Rivera and Luzuriaga were high school sweethearts, who married in October, the New York Post reported.

After learning that two police officers had been shot in Harlem, “My heart dropped,” Luzuriaga recounted.

Do you think progressive DA policies are leading to more crime?

“I immediately texted you and asked you, ‘Are you okay? Please tell me you’re okay. I know that you are mad right now but just text me you are okay. At least tell me you are busy.’ I get no response,” she said.

“We used to share locations on ‘Find My iPhone’ and when I checked yours I see you are at Harlem Hospital. I thought maybe you were sitting on a perp. But still, nothing. I called and then called again and then called one more time. And this time I felt something wasn’t right.”

Then Luzuriaga received a phone call telling her to rush to the hospital.

When she arrived, seeing all the people staring at her “was the scariest moment I’ve experienced,” she said.

“Dozens of people were surrounding me and yet, I felt alone. I couldn’t believe you left me. Seeing you in that hospital bed wrapped up in sheets and not hearing you when I was talking to you broke me,” Luzuriaga recalled. “I was lost. I’m still lost.”

It’s still a nightmare that has left her angry and hurting, but she pledged her husband’s death would not be in vain.

“You have the whole nation on gridlock. And although you won’t be here anymore, I want you to live through me,” Luzuriaga said.

She then directed some of her anger toward Bragg.

“The system continues to fail us,” she said. “We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service [NYPD]. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he is watching you speak through me right now,” she continued, which drew a standing ovation in St. Patrick’s.

“I’m sure all of our blue family is tired, too, but I promise, we promise, that your death won’t be in vain. I love you to the end of time. We’ll take the watch from here,” Luzuriaga concluded, once again prompting a standing ovation.

The New York Post reported the day before Rivera’s killing that Bragg stood by a memo he issued earlier this month after he was sworn in as Manhattan’s new district attorney.

The new DA directed his prosecutors to stop seeking prison time for a slew of crimes and to downgrade felony charges to misdemeanors in cases including armed robberies and drug dealing.

Friday may have been a turning point in the debate about the progressives’ soft-on-crime approach being implemented in big cities nationwide.

It only begets more and worse criminal conduct and leaves in its wake grieving Americans like Dominique Luzuriaga.

The purpose of the law is not to shield wrongdoers from the consequences of their conduct, but to establish a peaceful and safe society.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Conversation